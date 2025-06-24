VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: Felixa builder Pvt. Ltd., a Chennai-based real estate company, proudly celebrates its 3rd anniversary, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality residential plotted developments tailored to meet the evolving needs of urban homebuyers. Since its establishment in 2022, Felixa Builder has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the city's real estate landscape by combining meticulous construction practices with a deep understanding of customer aspirations.

Over the past three years, Felixa has completed three plotted development projects, each embodying the company's core principles of design excellence, construction integrity, customer delight, and on-time delivery. Its latest fourth project, spanning 4.4 acres in Guduvancheri, reflects Felixa's mission to provide homes that strike the right balance between affordability and lifestyle-driven amenities.

With a leadership team bringing over two decades of real estate expertise and having delivered 100+ projects covering 20 million sq. ft. across Chennai, Felixa builder blends experience with innovation. The company's approach is rooted in building inclusive communities, ensuring that homes are not only structurally sound but also emotionally enriching spaces for families of all economic backgrounds.

"Our journey so far has been guided by a clear purpose--to build homes that inspire trust, comfort, and community," said R. Ashok Kumar, Managing Director of Felixa builder. "We are proud of what we've achieved in three years and are even more excited about what lies ahead."

"At Felixa, customer happiness is our cornerstone; our tagline is 'Happy Living'," added R.G.Haribabu, Managing Director. "We view every project as an opportunity to create a meaningful living experience, grounded in quality and care."

Notable Projects

* Felixa Regio, Perumbakkam - 100% sold out; a successful plotted layout project

* Felixa Maplewood, Navalur - 100% sold out; a successful plotted enclave reflecting thoughtful urban planning.

* Felixa Arcobaleno, Navalur - 3.38 acres of Ready-to-construct residential plots in a well-connected, upcoming suburb.

* Upcoming Project at Guduvancheri - 4.4 acres Premium plotted development located just 2 km from the forthcoming 338-acre botanical garden, offering a blend of nature and urban convenience.

All their projects have been well received by the customers, earning a 5-star rating and high customer satisfaction for service, development, layout planning & amenities.

Vision for the Future

Felixa builder is on a mission to become a ₹300 crore company by 2028. The company's focus remains on expanding its footprint across Chennai's emerging neighborhoods by launching innovative residential plot projects & securing a 100% customer satisfaction rate. Additionally, to attain the reputation of being the best workspace for employment.

About Felixa Builder Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2022, Felixa Builder Pvt. Ltd. is driven by a vision to enable "happy living" through meticulously planned plots, well-thought-out layouts, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Backed by a team with 20+ years of industry experience, Felixa is redefining urban living by creating spaces that are modern, accessible, and designed for lasting value.

With a strong foundation and clear roadmap, Felixa builder is proud to lead in shaping Chennai's next-generation housing landscape, where quality meets trust and every home tells a story of thoughtful living.

For more information, please visit www.felixa.in or contact us at +91 89252 33310.

