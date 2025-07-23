VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 23: Felixa Builder Pvt. Ltd., a Chennai-headquartered real estate company known for its expertise in premium plotted development, has officially inaugurated its new branch in Coimbatore, reinforcing its commitment to expanding across Tamil Nadu's most promising growth corridors.

The Coimbatore branch marks a significant milestone in Felixa's growth strategy, enabling the company to bring its curated land development expertise and expand its portfolio with an integrated offering of villas, apartments, and plots to a region that's fast emerging as a preferred investment destination. With a proven track record of delivering successful projects, Felixa aims to replicate its success in Coimbatore through a focused offering of ready-to-build plots in strategically located layouts.

Coimbatore's real estate market is witnessing a robust shift, driven by infrastructure growth, industrial expansion, and rising investor interest," said Mr. R Ashok Kumar, Managing Director. Additionally, Mr. R. G. Haribabu, Managing Director, further added, "We're excited to bring our legacy of trust and development expertise to Coimbatore with a broader mix of villas, apartments, and plotted layouts tailored to today's homebuyers and investors."

Felixa Builder's strength lies in identifying high-potential micro-markets and transforming raw land into fully developed residential communities, complete with internal roads, drainage, green spaces, and infrastructure provisions. With an emphasis on legal transparency, value appreciation, and investor confidence, the company has earned the trust of over a thousand land buyers in Chennai.

Customer satisfaction remains a cornerstone of Felixa's success. From seamless property handovers to responsive after-sales support, the company is committed to creating a stress-free and rewarding experience for buyers at every stage of their journey.

The new Coimbatore office will function as the regional hub for project launches, sales support, customer service, and channel partner engagement, with upcoming developments set to launch in and around Coimbatore and other rapidly growing suburban pockets.

Significantly, the company has laid out an ambitious roadmap to transform the Coimbatore zone into a ₹3,000 crore turnover market, contributing directly to the region's urban and economic growth. As part of its broader mission, Felixa is targeting ₹300 crore in company turnover by 2028, backed by robust project pipelines and a scalable, quality-first delivery model.

Now entering a new chapter in its journey, Felixa Builder brings to Coimbatore more than just real estate - it brings a vision built on trust, transparency, and tangible long-term growth for families, investors, and the city itself.

