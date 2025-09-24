PRNewswire

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Fermenta Biotech Limited (BSE: 506414) (Bloomberg: FERMENTA.IN) (Reuters: FERM.BO), India's leading manufacturer of premium-grade APIs, intermediates, and nutritional premixes for the global markets, today announced that it has been officially Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® for the Year 2025-2026 by the Great Place to Work®.

* Recognition by Great Place to Work® underscores Fermenta's people-first culture and strong employee trust

* Certification is based entirely on confidential employee feedback, highlighting inclusivity and engagement

* Reinforces Fermenta's positioning as an employer of choice in global biotechnology and nutrition

The prestigious certification is based on employee feedback regarding workplace culture, engagement, and trust. This recognition places Fermenta among the most respected employers worldwide and reflects its commitment to creating a workplace where collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation thrive.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Fermenta stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Comment from Prashant Nagre - Managing Director, Fermenta Biotech Limited:

"At Fermenta, our people are at the heart of everything we do. This certification is a reflection of the trust, respect, and purpose we share as an organization. When our people feel inspired and supported, they create solutions that advance health, nutrition, and sustainability worldwide. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to being an employer of choice and building a future-ready organization where science and people thrive together."

Fermenta has consistently invested in nurturing leadership at every level, strengthening employee well-being initiatives, and fostering a culture of growth and inclusivity. The certification is also aligned with Fermenta's vision of combining innovation with responsibility to create meaningful impact for society and its stakeholders.

About Fermenta

Fermenta Biotech Limited (www.fermentabiotech.com) delivers best-in-class, science-validated nutritional ingredients across pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, food & beverage, veterinary, and animal nutrition industries. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), Dahej (Gujarat), and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), supported by the R&D Excellence Centre at Thane (near Mumbai) drive Fermenta's comprehensive portfolio of premium vitamins, nutritional premixes and ingredients that exceed the unique needs and stringent regulatory standards of over 400 discerning customers in more than 60 countries. With decades of expertise at global-scale complex manufacturing, Fermenta also provides research-based custom solutions in green chemistry, APIs & intermediates, and environmental solutions.

About Great Place to Work® Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive 'employer-of-choice' recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to be Great Place To Work-Certified™.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Safe Harbour Statement

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, market opportunities, competitive positioning, slump sale transaction potential, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential, and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to various factors including market conditions, regulatory changes, competitive dynamics, and other business risks. Fermenta Biotech Limited assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions, or other factors, except as and when required by applicable law.

ContactMr. Varadvinayak Khambete | varadvinayak.khambete@fermentabiotech.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740927/Fermenta_Biotech_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676912/5409901/75_Years_of_Trust_Logo.jpg

