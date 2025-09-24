The Pakistan national cricket team will face the Bangladesh national cricket team in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 encounter on Thursday, September 25. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans interested in the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Best fantasy playing XI prediction can scroll below. Sri Lanka Out of Asia Cup 2025 Final Race As Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz Guide Pakistan To 5-Wicket Win in PAK vs SL Super 4 Match.

This is a crucial contest for Pakistan and Bangladesh to stay in contention for reaching the Asia Cup 2025. Both sides will play their final Super 4 match in the ongoing tournament. Pakistan are coming into this contest after securing a five-wicket win over the Sri Lanka national cricket team. This will boost the confidence of the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan after they suffered a thrashing defeat against the arch-rivals India national cricket team in their first Super 4 match. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Phil Simmons Opens Up As Bangladesh Gear Up for Super 4 Clash Against Indian Cricket Team, Says ‘Every Team Can Beat India’

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das (BAN)

Batters: Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Hussain Talat (PAK)

All-Rounders: Mahedi Hasan (BAN), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Abrar Ahmed (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)

Who Will Win Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Pakistan are comparatively a stronger side as compared to Bangladesh. Both sides have match-winners, and given the conditions and quality of bowling, the Green Shirts are slightly ahead and are likely to win their final Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Bangladesh.

