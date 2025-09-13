PRNewswire

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Fermenta Biotech Limited (BSE: 506414) (Bloomberg: FERMENTA:IN) (Reuters: FERM.BO), India's leading manufacturer of premium-grade APIs, intermediates, and nutritional premixes for global markets, today announced that the Indian Patent Office has formally granted a patent for its invention of a plant-based Vitamin D3.

- Indian Patent granted for proprietary Plant-Based Vitamin D3 manufacturing process created in-house by Fermenta's R&D

- Strengthens Fermenta's IP portfolio and leadership in sustainable Vitamin D3 solutions

- Reinforces Fermenta's commitment to vegan and vegetarian-friendly nutritional ingredients

Fermenta's newly granted patent safeguards its proprietary process for producing plant-based Vitamin D3, marking a significant advancement in its innovation pipeline and reinforcing its leadership in the global Vitamin D3 domain. This market-leading vegan solution responds to the accelerating global demand for ethically sourced, sustainable nutrition and positions Fermenta at the forefront of the plant-based nutrition revolution.

By enabling the production of completely vegan and vegetarian-friendly Vitamin D3, the invention captures emerging opportunities across nutraceutical and food fortification sectors, where sustainable, plant-derived ingredients command premiums and growing market share.

Mr. Prashant Nagre, Managing Director of Fermenta, said, "The grant of this patent is a proud milestone in our journey of innovation. It reflects our dedication to addressing evolving consumer needs with environmentally conscious solutions. Plant-based Vitamin D3 represents the future of nutrition, and this patent reinforces our ability to deliver differentiated offerings that create long-lasting impact for both our partners and society at large. It also strengthens India's role as a hub for pioneering industrial innovation, showcasing how local science can contribute to global wellness."

This milestone not only strengthens Fermenta's competitive moat but also diversifies its pioneering legacy in biotechnology and nutrition, supporting its vision to address global nutrition gaps while maintaining scientific excellence and sustainability leadership.

About Fermenta Biotech Limited:

Founded in 1951, Fermenta Biotech Limited (Fermenta) possesses a growing portfolio of nutrition including Customized Premixes, Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) and other nutritional ingredients. Apart from its nutrition portfolio, Fermenta is one of the world's leading manufacturers of Vitamin D3. It caters to over 400 customers across 60 countries with a worldwide distribution network for a variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals, dietary and nutritional supplements, food, animal nutrition and rodenticides. Fermenta's manufacturing facilities in Kullu, Dahej and Tirupati are certified by global accreditations, and its world class R&D centre is located at Thane. Fermenta also possesses expertise in green chemistry such as enzymes for antibiotic synthesis, other niche APIs and environmental solutions.

For more information about Fermenta and its business, please visit our website www.fermentabiotech.com.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Fermenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

For further details please contact:For Fermenta Biotech LimitedName: Mr Prashant NagreDesignation: Managing DirectorEmail ID: prashant.nagre@fermentabiotech.com

