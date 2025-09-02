PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Fibe, India's leading digital lending platform, partners with JAIN Online, one of India's premier UGC-entitled and AICTE-approved universities. This marks a major milestone, as JAIN ONLINE becomes its 500th edtech partner, further cementing its position as the country's largest FinTech-based education lender.

Also Read | 'Semicon India 2025': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says 'India a Beacon of Stability Amid Global Uncertainty' at Inauguration Event (Watch Video).

This collaboration underscores Fibe's mission to make higher education and professional learning through upskilling more accessible and affordable. With its 100% digital financing solutions, zero hidden charges and flexible repayment options, Fibe enables aspirants to pursue career-focused programs without financial hurdles.

Over the years, Fibe has built a strong network of partnerships with leading universities, Coaching centres, Schools and EdTech upskilling platforms across India, helping learners invest in their education with confidence. Till date Fibe has enabled more than 2 lac individuals upskill affordably unlocking better livelihoods and career paths. By joining forces with JAIN Online, Fibe continues to advance its vision of empowering India's youth and workforce to unlock growth opportunities and build future-ready careers.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update and Forecast: MeT Department Issues Red Alert in Valley for Thunderstorms, Flash Floods and Landslides.

Commenting on the partnership, Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Fibe, stated, "We believe that access to quality education should never be hindered by financial barriers. Our partnership with JAIN Online is a step towards bridging the skill and education financing gap in India, empowering today's youth to pursue degrees that align with industry demands and their personal aspirations. By enabling learners to upskill and reskill through flexible EMI options, we're not just supporting individual growth but also contributing to a more future-ready workforce that will drive India's economic progress in the years to come."

JAIN Online provides students and working professionals with a wide array of degree programs with 100% online flexibility. The industry-aligned curriculum is developed in collaboration with industry players to ensure job-market relevance. With access to world-class faculty and personalised mentorship, learners also receive comprehensive career support and value-added certifications designed to boost their employability.

Commenting on the partnership , Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) , stated, "At JAIN Online, our mission has always been to make quality education accessible and transformative for learners from all walks of life. This partnership with Fibe empowers more students to pursue their academic and professional goals without financial barriers. By introducing easy EMI options, Fibe is creating new pathways for ambitious individuals to invest in their future, reinforcing our commitment to student success and inclusive growth."

About Fibe

Fibe is one of India's leading consumer lending apps focused on young, aspirational, and tech-savvy Indian consumers. Fibe has grown multifold over the years and emerged as a market leader in providing financial assistance to young middle-income and underserved groups to support them fulfil their aspirations. It offers a range of financial products including impact loans for sectors like healthcare and education and solar rooftop financing. It also has launched digital FDs, Loan Against Mutual Funds as well as long-term personal loans. Fibe's financial solutions suite is focused on individuals who need credit that's transparent, responsive, and easy to manage digitally.

Due to its scalable business model, Fibe has recently been upgraded to A- by CARE Ratings and has access to debt lines from leading banks, NBFCs and wholesale debt markets. It has been certified with ISO/IEC 27001 for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). Fibe has disbursed more than 8 million+ loans worth Rs. 33,000 Cr+ since inception through its lending partners.

* Winner of BW Festival of Fintech Lending Platform of the Year (Gold) and Fintech Brand of the Year (Silver)* ET Healthcare Awards 2024 - Excellence in Affordable Healthcare Financing* Entrepreneur 2024 Founder Of The Year & Best Innovation in Financial Services* Winner of G20 Digital Innovation Alliance - Best Startup in Fintech

About JAIN Online

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), is one of India's leading online education providers, offering UGC Entitled Online Degree Programs. With skilled academic experts and digital innovators, JAIN Online offers learners the flexibility to study from anywhere and anytime. The global and extensive education offered through the platform is aimed at empowering individuals to learn new skills through new-age and industry-relevant programs. JAIN Online is steadfast in its pursuit of offering diverse ways of learning that will help learners advance their careers and lives.

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)

Promoted by JAIN Group, the university is classified as one of the Category-I Institutions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its three decades of contribution to the field of education. The university is recognized among the top universities in India and is considered a preferred learner-centric destination for learners from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431986/4887138/Fibe_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)