Business News | FIFI to Showcase Global Culinary Diversity at AAHAR Annual Trade Show in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 19: FIFI, the Forum of Indian Food Importers, is elated to announce its successful participation in the esteemed AAHAR Annual Food and Hospitality Trade Show, held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi recently. This event served as a vibrant celebration of culinary excellence, uniting industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from across the globe. The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries including Inoshi Sharma, Executive Director of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and Philip Green OAM, High Commissioner of Australia to India, Dr Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India; Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile to India and Counselor Joao Carlos Belloc, Embassy of Brazil to India. Their presence underscores the global significance of FIFI while emphasizing India's commitment to fostering international partnerships in the food industry.

"We are delighted to participate in AAHAR 2024, India's premier food and hospitality event," expressed Amit Lohani, Founder Director of FIFI. "This platform not only shines a spotlight on India's rich culinary diversity but also fosters invaluable connections and collaborations within the global food industry. We extend a warm invitation to our associates worldwide who share our enthusiasm for India's remarkable culinary narrative and aspire to grow alongside us during this promising era of advancement. It's gratifying to witness esteemed figures such as Philip Green OAM, Dr Thierry Mathou, and Ambassador Eric Garcetti from the Embassy of France, High Commission of Australia, and American Embassy respectively, inaugurate their country pavilions. This serves as a significant confidence-building measure for both domestic and international participants, underscoring the keen interest of senior leadership in culinary diplomacy."

FIFI's presence at AAHAR was characterized by a dynamic showcase of culinary diversity, with 120 stands and 640 companies participating in the exhibition. The FIFI International Pavilion at AAHAR trade show featured an impressive lineup of 8,100 international brands, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to explore the latest trends and innovations in the food sector. Additionally, the event hosted six country pavilions, offering insights into culinary traditions and innovations from around the world, including Australia, USA, United Kingdom, Brazil, and France. These pavilions served as hubs of cultural exchange and collaboration, further enriching the FIFI Pavilion experience.

With its rich agricultural production, diverse consumer base, and vibrant culinary scene, India serves as an ideal host for AAHAR, attracting participants and visitors from every corner of the globe. Mr. Uday Chugh, of Vriddhi Speciality was quoted saying, "From traditional delicacies to cutting-edge innovations, AAHAR promises to inspire, educate, and delight attendees, making it a must-attend event for food industry professionals and enthusiasts alike."

