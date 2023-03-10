New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/SRV): Fillpack Technology has bagged the award for the "Best Dairy Machinery Manufacturer of the Year" at Industry Leaders Awards 2022. Nitin Kere and Sangita Kere, the Managing Directors of the company, received the award from the vivacious beauty "Sonali Bendre" on the esteemed stage of the ILA. Fillpack Technology deals in providing state-of-the-art machinery for dairy, food, and pharmaceutical processing of various products. Food is a very vital product for the whole of humanity and must be processed with the help of the right machines. The company has stemmed out of the core idea of solving production challenges related to the food processing industry.

As per the words of Nitin Kere, "The joy of delivering custom-made and edge-cutting machine solutions for accomplishing food processing objectives for customers is just unparalleled as everyone likes healthy food. Further, the services of Fillpack are not just limited to food processing, but the canvas has been expanded to pharmaceutical processing as well. The main aim of this initiative is to help the customers to stop looking for healthy food options but to trust the food products processed using the Fillpack machinery. Some of the most popular machines provided by Fillpack Technologies are Milk Plant, RTS Juice Plant, and Perfume Filling Line, to name a few."

Also Read | Pheromosa Cockroach: Entomologists Discover New Species of Bug in Singapore, Name It After Pokemon Character.

These machines have been manufactured using advanced technology by exploiting the untapped potential of intelligent and state-of-the-art applications. Further, the professional team of Fillpack Technology ensures that the involvement of human effort is minimum and this reduces the cost of manual labor and the chances of error. Not only has this company eradicated the need for creating new machines, but they have also helped in devising new innovative methods like using aseptic productions. Holding the prestigious ISO 9001-2015 certification, Fillpack Technology is headquartered in Maharashtra and the team comprises highly skilled technocrats who ensure quality packaging machines that are backed by extremely reliable after-sales services.

At Fillpack, the processing of beverage bottles is done in an immaculate manner using high-quality raw materials and advanced technology coupled with a sophisticated process that involves a thorough investigation of the needs of the customer and then devising proper strategies for fulfilling those needs. The event of ILA 2022 was conducted by a leading market research, PR, and branding agency named Brand Empower, which was founded by the visionary entrepreneur Rahul Ranjan Singh. By imbuing creativity along with innovation, Brand Empower has achieved tremendous results due to its relentless pursuit of helping various businesses get recognition and achieve phenomenal results.

Also Read | South Africa vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3: Temba Bavuma's Crucial Knock Helps SA Gain Big Lead Against WI.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)