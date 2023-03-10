Mumbai, March 10: In yet another discovery, a new species of cockroach has been discovered in Singapore. Interestingly, the new species of cockroach which has the name "Pheromosa" has been named after a Pokemon. Reports say that the pokemon resembles the cockroach and also appears in the seventh generation of the video game series.

According to a report in The StraitsTimes, the new species of cockroach was reportedly found in a forested nature reserve in Singapore. Taking to social media, the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum said that the new species of cockroach belong to the Nocticolidae family, which so far has only 32 species. Two New Marsupial Species Discovered in Australia, Know More About the Cousins of Greater Gliders Nestled in the Forests of Queensland & Victoria.

New Cockroach Species Named After a Pokemon

As per the Facebook post, the new species of cockroach was first discovered in 2016 during an insect survey in Singapore. It is said that the discovery of a new species of cockroach is the first record for Singapore. Entomologist Foo Maosheng, one of the authors of the finding said, "There are some similarities between Pheromosa and the delicate cockroach that we found, such as having a long antenna, wings that mimic a hood, and long slender legs."

The new species of cockroach was found by Cristian Lucanas and Maosheng. The two entomologists are also said to be Pokemon fans. Maosheng took to Twitter to share the good news and said that he and Ipis Lord names the new species of cockroach after Pokemon Pheromosa. Stripey Horn Shark and Ghost Shark Discovered in Ocean Depths; View Images of the Rare and Mysterious Sea Creatures.

Since Maosheng and his collaborator are Pokemon fans, the two thought of naming the new species of cockroach after a Pokemon. "While its exterior resembled that of a known species, it was through dissection that it was actually found to be a species new to science," the Facebook post said while describing the new cockroach species.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2023 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).