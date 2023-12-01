PNN

New Delhi [India], December 1: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) organised a round table on the amendment of Cinematograph act at Film Bazaar at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa.

The round table conversation moderated by the Managing Director of Motion Picture Association, Uday Singh was chaired by Neerja Shekhar, Additional Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

Also in attendance were Prithul Kumar, Managing Director, NFDC and the Joint Secretary, Films, Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Ravi Kottarakara, President, Film Federation of India, Hitesh Jain, Lawyer, Parinam Law Associates and several other industry representatives including Filmmakers, writers and international film commissions.

Speaking about the new amendment act Kumar said, The amendment was brought in after 4 decades. Since the 1983 amendment a lot of things have changed in terms of technology, the way people watch cinema has changed, it was important to make the amendments that addresses the change and make it appropriate to today's environment. Piracy was not only limited to camcorders in theatres but it transcends beyond that. The bill was drafted with the help of several stakeholders and it is synchronised between IT and copyright act."

"The reversion of certificate and several other things have been bothering the industry for the last 40 years. The amendments introduced in the act aim to address the modern challenges faced by the industry. Additionally, the amendment also modernises the film certification process aligning it with contemporary societal norms." Hitesh Jain added.

The amendment bill was passed on 31st July in the Lok Sabha. The Bill provides for fining and imprisoning people who record movies inside cinemas. It also attempts to improve the procedure for certification of films for public exhibition by the Central Board of Film Certification, as well as improve categorisations for the same.

Concluding the round table, Neerja Shekhar spoke about the CBFC amendments which is in process. "Children are exposed to a lot of content which is not age appropriate, this is something we should take responsibility as a society. CBFC will meet shareholders to make amendments in guidelines for appropriate certification." She informed.

IFFI Goa, the 8-day film festival known to be one of the largest in Asia, that started on 20th Nov will go on till 28th of November.

The Film Festival has had more than 10,000 delegates attending the film festival in just 2 days.

