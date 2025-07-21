VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 21: The culinary drama Rasa, directed by Angith Jayaraj and Preetish Jayaraj and written by Rutuja Patil, is all set to release on 25th July. The film stars Shishir Sharma, Rishi Bissa, Vishishtha Chawla, and Rajiv Kumar.

Speaking about their preparation process of the film, Angith Jayaraj said, "Well, early on we figured out that short films are no longer viewed with the same prestige as they once were. It doesn't lead to as many opportunities as it once did. Most things were planned, like most of the lighting setups were pre-vized in 3D, shots were storyboarded with the final edit in mind so we could minimise camera setups and reduce time in the edit. We also used to start our days with meditation. It helped us centre ourselves when we were on the brink of being overwhelmed by it all on particularly gruelling days."

Opening up about the actor's professionalism and the challenges faced during production, Preetish Jayaraj said, "His professionalism and collaborative attitude helped us ease into the scenes with confidence. He did add his own flair to Anant's character but it was well within the character's world, and that was welcomed as it added more depth and nuance to character, so no problems there. Regarding funding we saved time and money by shouldering most of the tasks ourselves being the DOP, editor, or colorist. There were many challenges young and new filmmakers face lots of no's and mistrust in whether we could pull it off. But we believed the film needed to be made and pulled through."

Talking on the screenplay and thematic focus of the film, writer Rutuja Patil said, "Sometimes high concept movies can be confusing, so from the get go we designed it to be absorbed as easily as possible for the audience. My priority was always the characters and the plot since it's a pretty eventful movie. The themes layered into it organically because they weren't the focus of the scene, rather they were philosophies that made Ananth's character what it is, and hence they peeped out during his scenes. Just telling the story as engagingly as possible, without trying to preach too much was the key."

Rasa offers an engaging blend of drama and culinary culture, with deep themes made accessible. Audiences can expect powerful performances and striking visuals when it releases this month.

