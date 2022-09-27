New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday reviewed the performance of credit and other welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in public sector banks during a meeting on Tuesday.

The finance minister said that the objective of the meeting was to bring all stakeholders on a common platform to work together in fulfillment of the rights for the upliftment and betterment of the people from SCs.

Some highlights of the meeting covered included banks will have to fill the small number of remaining backlog vacancies in a time-bound manner, banks will have to enhance the coverage of SCs in all schemes and advise PSBs heads to also look into their needs for capacity building, entrepreneurship development as SCs make up 18% of the total workforce of banks, and banks will have to make proper digital records for jobs being outsourced, especially for posts like safai karamcharis from October 1, according to an official statement.

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad, Department of Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra were present in the meeting, along with National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSCs) Chairman Vijay Sampla and NCSC members -- Subhash Ramnath Pardhi and Anju Bala.

The meeting also elaborated upon forward and backward linkages through convergence of various schemes of different government departments for SCs while giving them financial assistance, and redressal of all pending grievances pertaining to SC community may also be taken up in the special drive by DFS from October 2.

The review meeting also covered improvements required to be carried out in all the schemes like Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes (CEGSSC) that may be taken up by DFS after discussion with agencies like Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) that are working with SCs at the grass-root level. (ANI)

