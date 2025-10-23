PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: The FINIXX Awards & Summit 2025 - an initiative of Adgully successfully concluded in Mumbai, bringing together leading voices from across India's banking, insurance, NBFC, fintech, and allied sectors to explore the future of financial services. Held under the theme "Reimagining BFSI: Powering Digital Bharat Goals," the two-day summit featured high-impact discussions, keynote sessions, and networking engagements, culminating in a grand awards gala celebrating innovation, creativity, and leadership in the BFSI space.

As India's financial ecosystem undergoes rapid digital transformation, the summit spotlighted the industry's evolving priorities--customer-centricity, narrative-driven trust, inclusion, and the synergy of tradition and innovation in brand storytelling. Engaging sessions delved into topics such as omnichannel engagement, influencer credibility in finance, and changing consumer behaviors, offering valuable insights into how brands are redefining communication and connection in the digital era.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully, commented on the occasion, "The BFSI sector is at the core of India's digital and financial transformation. With FINIXX 2025, our aim was not only to celebrate what's working today, but to ignite deeper conversations on how storytelling, trust, and inclusion must co-evolve with fintech, data, and brand purpose. The winners tonight exemplify that spirit of change."

The summit featured a power-packed speaker line-up, including:

* Alok Arya, CMO, Equentis Wealth Advisory Services* Dippak Khurana, CEO & Co-Founder, Vserv AudiencePro* Lawrence Suchitha, Vice President - Growth & Strategy, Teamology Softech and Media Services* Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing, Customer and Impact Officer, Generali Central Insurance Company* Sameer Mehta, CMO, 5paisa* Shilpa Desai, SVP - Digital & Innovation, Adfactors PR

Check out the full conversations and coverage here.

The evening's highlight was the FINIXX Awards, which honored outstanding campaigns, brands, and leaders driving meaningful change across the BFSI industry.

Top Honors Included:

* Agency of the Year - Globale Media* BFSI Brand of the Year - State Bank of India* FinTech Disruptor of the Year - Zaggle* BFSI Marketing Visionary of the Year - Zameer Kochar (Angel One)* BFSI Marketing Visionary of the Year - Sapna Desai (ManipalCigna Health Insurance)* BFSI Marketing Visionary of the Year - Sandeep Suresh Walunj (Motilal Oswal Financial Services)* BFSI Marketing Visionary of the Year - Sameer Mehta (5paisa)* BFSI Marketing Visionary of the Year - Ruchika Malhan Varma (Generali Central Insurance)* Best Mobile-First Campaign - Unipay (Nominated by Vserv Offerdeck)* Best Performance Marketing Campaign (Financial Services) - Angel One (Nominated by Vserv Offerdeck)* Best SEO Strategy (Insurance Sector) - ACKO Insurance (Nominated by Teamology Softech & Media Services)* Excellence in Lead Generation (Fintech Sector) - Policybazaar UAE* Excellence in Contextual Targeting (Financial Services) - VISA

Full list of FINIXX 2025 Award winners.

FINIXX Awards & Summit 2025 is supported by an esteemed lineup of partners, including Adfactors PR as the Presenting Partner, AudiencePro (a Vserv Product) as the Powered by Partner, Hybrid as the Adtech Partner, Sakal Media Group as the Silver Partner, Teamology as the Communication Partner, and Magical Blends as the Gifting Partner.

About Adgully:

Founded in 2009, Adgully is a leading digital destination for news, insights, and analysis in media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. With a strong portfolio of high-impact IPs such as DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, MOBEXX, IMAGEXX, DATAMATIXX, FINIXX and CMO's Charcha, Adgully continues to drive industry conversations and spotlight innovation across the ecosystem.

Expanding its global footprint, Adgully also operates Adgully Middle East, Adgully Asia, and The PR Post--dedicated platforms that provide region-specific insights and amplify voices across global communications and marketing landscapes.

