New Delhi [India], April 29: In recent times, the AYUSH sector has been facing challenges with regard to various tall claims on product advertisements, leading to unwanted disrepute. The Supreme Court and Ministry of AYUSH have come out heavily and the imposition of various regulations like Rule 170 and DMRA (Drug and Magic Remedies Act) have been recent talking points. With a market size of approximately USD 23 billion, about 9000 plus ASU drug manufacturers and over a Lac registered marketing companies, the AYUSH sector has seen tremendous growth, especially in the last 10-12 years. Many start-ups have also created a new online space for AYUSH products and are seeing exponential growth. This growth is predicted to continue at a rate of over 15% and achieve big milestones in the coming years. However, poor compliance with regulations, along with maintaining quality standards, has always been a challenge to the industry. Reasons for such challenges have been identified as poor awareness and a lack of professional guidance. It is also seen that business (marketing) prevails over science (Research and Development) often impacting sustainable growth.

To bridge the gap between industry and regulators, a neutral platform The Nature Laws-TNL was launched on the 26th of April 2025 at India Habitat Center, New Delhi with participation from key leaders across AYSUH, Pharma, Research and Regulatory bodies, with gracious presence of Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya (Advisor, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India) as the Guest of Honour and Dr. Rabinarayan Acharya (Director General, CCRAS) besides other dignitaries. Top Ayurveda company heads from Dabur, Himalaya, Emami, Dootpapeshwar, Multani Pharma, Marico, K Patel along with start-ups like Kapiva, Sandook sutras, actively participated in the Brainstorming session on regulations in the AYUSH sector and provided their valuable inputs and suggestions.

An initiative of Dr. C K Katiyaar along with industry professionals, including Dr. Sanjay Tamoli, Dr. Arun Gupta and Dr. Sanjay Nipanikar, "The Nature Laws" is India's first neutral platform dedicated to bringing the AYUSH industry and regulators together for transparent discussions and progressive regulations. Maitri Trivedi, the Head of Operations at "The Nature Laws", informed that TNL shall provide regulatory services, foster interaction between stakeholders, provide updated training and help navigate through the regulations to enhance compliance. With a broader objective of improving the level of compliance for better growth, visibility and international impact, "TNL" will work towards providing "Success Through Compliance" by supporting the industry with awareness programs on GMP, GCP, GAP, GLP, and other regulations on a regular basis. Speaking at the event, Dr. C K Katiyaar emphasised that "TNL" is neither a certifying body nor a legal agency for the representation of companies but a service provider to facilitate compliance for achieving global standards for AYUSH products and services.

