New Delhi [India], August 2: In an impressive start to their college journey, first-year engineering students of the IEM-UEM Group have developed more than 300 Generative AI-based applications in just one month.

The event--Spark & Rock-2025--was designed as a GenAI app development hackathon and is being hailed as the first large-scale initiative of its kind in eastern India. What made it stand out was not just the number of apps built, but the fact that all participants were students fresh out of school, now exploring AI tools with cloud-based, no-code platforms.

Out of hundreds of entries, 40 teams made it to the finals. From these, three teams were awarded for creating apps that showed strong real-world value, ease of use, and potential market appeal.

The initiative was jointly organised by the Department of CSE (AIML) and the Department of Basic Science and Humanities, under the leadership of Dr. Parbir Kumar Das, Dr. Amartya Mukherjee, and Dr. Sudipta Bhattacharaya. Faculty members from both departments guided and mentored the participants throughout the event.

Prof. (Dr.) Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of the IEM-UEM Group, said the goal was to help students build confidence with practical tools from the very beginning. "We believe early exposure to such technologies prepares students better for the future," he remarked.

For many students, this was their first experience in app development. The energy, curiosity, and quick learning on display turned Spark & Rock-2025 into more than a hackathon--it became a launchpad for a new wave of tech talent.

This landmark event is another feather in the cap of the IEM-UEM Group, an institution that has, over the past three decades, established itself as a leader in engineering and management education in India. Known for academic excellence, research-driven teaching, and strong industry connections, the Group consistently ranks among the top private institutes in the country. Its alumni network spans the globe, and its commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship has produced numerous successful startups and tech professionals. Spark & Rock-2025 reflects that same spirit of forward-thinking and future-readiness that defines the Group's enduring legacy.

