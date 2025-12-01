PeanutJi Vedic strengthens the company's strategic vision of building a differentiated, innovation-led edible oil portfolio and setting a New Standard for Health and Stability in Indian Kitchens

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], December 1: PeanutJi, the premium edible oil brand from the Rajkot-based agro-food powerhouse Fishfa Agri World Ltd., proudly announces the launch of PeanutJi Vedic - India's First High-Oleic Groundnut Oil. This innovative product carries ancient Vedic wisdom on purity and extraction with cutting-edge technological excellence to deliver an oil with unmatched health benefits and stability.

PeanutJi Vedic is poised to redefine the edible oil category. It is made exclusively from specially sourced and cultivated high-oleic peanut varieties, offering superior nutrition and exceptional performance. By incorporating 11 stages of advanced sorting technology, Fishfa Agri World ensures that only the highest-grade peanuts are processed, guaranteeing an oil that is significantly healthier and safer for daily Indian cooking.

Mr Mayank Bavaria, Sales Director, Fishfa Agri World Ltd, "PeanutJi Vedic is the culmination of our commitment to transparency, quality, and consumer health, meeting the high standards our customers expect. Our dedication is to provide the best peanut products that improve a healthy lifestyle and international dependency."

PeanutJi Vedic strengthens Fishfa Agri World's strategic vision of building a differentiated, innovation-led edible oil portfolio. By pioneering high-oleic groundnut oil in India, the Company is positioned to capture high-growth premium segments, enhance brand equity, and drive long-term value through category leadership and margin-accretive product lines.

Mr. Malay Bavaria, Production, R&D Director, Fishfa Agri World Ltd added, "By leveraging our R&D expertise to use high-oleic peanuts and drawing inspiration from Vedic purity--ensuring no heat, no mixing, and no chemicals--we have brought to you an oil that offers three times the heat stability, making it the safest choice for every Indian home. This is more than oil; this is 'Pyar Jaisa Pure.'"

Key Health and Performance Advantages:

About PeanutJi

PeanutJi is the premium edible groundnut oil, Raw and Roasted Peanuts and Peanut Butter brand, from the house of Fishfa Agri World Ltd., a Rajkot, Gujarat-based company recognised for its high-quality groundnut and agri products worldwide. Fishfa Agri World is a US FDA & EU Food Grade Compliant Export House with FSSAI, ISO, and APEDA certifications. The brand's philosophy centres on purity, transparency, and trust.

Fishfa Agri World maintains uncompromising quality control, ensuring that every drop of newly launched PeanutJi Vedic reflects the rich peanut heritage of Gujarat's Saurashtra region. The process includes strict seed selection, full farm-to-factory traceability, and batch-wise lab testing, culminating in a product that is 100% pure and natural.

The launch of PeanutJi Vedic reinforces Fishfa Agri World's reputation as an agro-food powerhouse with 13 years of excellence and an export presence in over 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Fo more information, please visit: https://www.peanutji.com/

