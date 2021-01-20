Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): FLAME University, the pioneers of liberal education in India, will be hosting the inaugural FLAME University Purpose Summit on January 23-24, 2021. The two-day virtual summit will focus on the theme of Purpose which is the driving force behind everything that the university does, and is more relevant today than ever.

The Purpose Summit will be a platform for prominent public figures from all walks of life to come together and discuss various facets of Purpose, the driving force that shapes the actions of individuals, institutions, nations, and the world at large. The Purpose Summit will enable conversations and exchange of views between policymakers, business heads, academicians, political leaders, journalists, social workers, artists, and entrepreneurs.

Dr Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University, said, "We are all driven by an intrinsic sense of purpose in our lives as individuals, organizations, communities and countries. Yet, most of us get lost in trying to solve day to day issues. Nonetheless, it is important that we cut through the clutter and continue to be resolute on whatever motivates each one of us. This single mindedness is what differentiates the successful from the average. The FLAME Purpose Summit has been created as a platform to enable the larger community to learn from the experiences and wisdom of some of the successful people of our times. As a knowledge provider, we believe it is our endeavor to help people find their Purpose in life."

Dr Dishan Kamdar - Vice-Chancellor of FLAME University, Andrew Shennan - Provost and Dean of Wellesley College, Apurva Purohit - President of the Jagran Group, Dr. Bhushan Patwardhan - Vice Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Catherine Epstein - Provost and Dean of the Faculty at Amherst College, Dr Dipak Chand Jain - European President & Professor of Marketing at CEIBS, Faye D'Souza - Indian journalist and television news anchor, Gagan Narang - Olympic Medallist, Mayank Kumar - Co Founder & MD of upGrad, Naina Lal Kidwai - Former Country Head & Group General Manager of HSBC India, Neera Nundy - Partner and Co-founder of Dasra India, Sanjeev Bikhchandani - Founder and Executive Chairman at Info Edge, Shreyasi Singh - Founder & CEO of Harappa Education, Vallabh Bhanshali - Co-founder and Chairman of ENAM Group, Raman Roy - Chairman & Managing Director of Quatrro, etc. will be among the speakers for the summit.

To register for The FLAME Purpose Summit, please log on to http://purposesummit.flame.edu.in/

For further information, please email purposesummit@flame.edu.in

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)