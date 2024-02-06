NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Flash.co, the fast-growing consumer app building a unique shopping experience for online shoppers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amit Verma as its Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). This move comes as Flash.co accelerates its growth in India and prepares for an expansion into global markets starting this year.

Also Read | CRED Announces Acquisition of Online Wealth Management Platform Kuvera.

Amit Verma is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and the former Chief Technology Officer at Practo. He brings extensive leadership experience, having successfully led technology teams at Big Basket, Ola, Oracle, and Yahoo. His appointment at Flash.co is a significant step towards the company's goal of transforming the shopping experience for the top 250 million shoppers worldwide.

Since its launch in April 2023, Flash.co has rapidly built up a user base of 600,000+ users, achieving an annual run rate of tracking over 12 million orders across 2200+ brands. Backed by Blume Ventures and Global Founders Capital, the company has secured over $12.5 million in funding, positioning itself for a highly anticipated US launch in the coming months. The platform aims to revolutionize customer shopping experiences with features like seamless shopping tracking, AI-powered spam-free inbox, in-depth spending analytics, personalized lifestyle rewards and more.

Also Read | Assam: Pune-Based Dealer Killed in Five-Star Hotel Over Love Triangle, Intimate Pics; Police Solved Murder Within Hours in Guwahati.

Speaking about joining Flash.co, Amit Verma, expressed his delight and added, "I am really excited to join the Flash.co team, drawn by the problem statements being solved & their global aspirations. My immediate focus would be to re-architect the existing systems for stability and scalability required for global expansion. I would focus on nurturing the culture of customer centricity, speed & innovation, creating next generation products for both customers and brands."

Ranjith Boyanapalli, CEO of Flash.co, expressed his excitement about Amit's appointment and said, "We are thrilled to welcome Amit as our CPTO. He will be integral to the company's commitment to delivering exceptional global products in the coming days. Flash.co is eager to witness its next growth chapter under his leadership and acumen."

Flash.co is on a mission to revolutionize the shopping experience for the top 250 million shoppers across the globe. In India alone, there are 25 million high frequency online shoppers ("power shoppers"), who are responsible for nearly 70% of online shopping revenue, & are projected to grow to 65 million by 2030. The Flash.co platform introduces a suite of cutting-edge features, including seamless shopping tracking, AI powered spam free inbox, in-depth spend analytics, and personalized lifestyle rewards tailored to individual shopping behaviors. Recognizing the global relevance of these objectives, Flash.co has ambitious plans to launch internationally by 2024.

The company is backed by prominent global venture capital firms such as Blume Ventures, Global Founders Capital, PeerCapital, White Venture Capital, and Zinal Growth, as well as noted angel investors including Binny Bansal (Co-founder, Flipkart), Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Sujeet Kumar (Co-Founder, Udaan) and others. Flash.co successfully secured a substantial $12.5 million seed & pre-series A funding and has since forged partnerships with over 70 renowned brands across various categories.

To know more: www.flash.co.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)