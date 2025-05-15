Business News | FlexiBees Launches Innovative Job Marketplace, Enables Global Businesses to Hire AI-vetted Remote Talent Within 2 Days

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: FlexiBees, India's leading provider of part-time, project-based and remote women talent to businesses, has launched the FlexiBees Marketplace, the go-to platform for hiring top-notch pre-vetted remote talent for employers around the globe. The marketplace allows employers to build a remote job in 2 minutes and hire pre-vetted candidates in 2 days via on-demand models with pay-per-use pricing.

Also Read | Diogo Dalot Admits Securing UEFA Champions League Qualification Is the Least Manchester United Can Do for Their Suffering Fans.

The FlexiBees Marketplace operates in an innovative yet simple way. Employers can post a remote job as the first step, go on to schedule interviews and then hire the best-matched talent. The simple functionality of the marketplace has helped the brand to become the go-to solution for finding on-demand & pre-vetted candidates without hassle, with over 800 businesses using FlexiBees as their primary source of hiring talent. FlexiBees vets talent using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and human-augmented vetting processes across skills and flexibility factors, allowing employers to hire exceptionally equipped talent who are best suited for their needs, quickly. The FlexiBees approach offers best-in-industry cost, helping businesses to pay for the hours or months they need, without any hidden charges.

Speaking on the development,Shreya Prakash, CEO and Co-founder of FlexiBees, explained the vision behind the launch by saying, "Vetting talent on their capabilities has become a considerable factor for employers these days. But it can be a tedious process and it takes a lot of time, which is a real business loss. With FlexiBees Marketplace, we aim to help businesses hire high quality pre-vetted professionals quickly, to be more responsive to growth opportunities. Posting a job on the FlexiBees Marketplace is entirely free, and by allowing businesses to pay for the hours or months they require the services for, it integrates the aspect of cost efficiency, allowing global businesses to get the best candidates out there without spending prolonged time or resources to hire."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The one thing that sets FlexiBees Marketplace apart is their vetting technology, ensuring that businesses hire the best-matched experienced talent who hit the ground running. Moreover, businesses save 90% of their hiring time and the effort of sifting through hundreds of resumes, because the marketplace matches them to 3-5 sharply-vetted candidates for each job post. These candidates have been matched based on job skills and number of hours that the employers want the talent for. Another benefit for businesses is that they can hire at 40 to 60% of the usual hiring cost because of FlexiBees' pay-per-use pricing models. The quality of talent, saved time and effort has led to FlexiBees generating 70% of its business from repeat clients.

As an organization that wants to change the way work is done, FlexiBees promotes the normalization of flexibility in work that includes flexi-time, part-time, remote working and a diverse range of non-traditional arrangements -- enabling businesses to become more agile, competitive and customer-centric. At the heart of their company is the vision to empower under-served talent pools like women who are currently outside of the traditional workforce, to attain financial independence and esteem.

About FlexiBees

FlexiBees is an AI-driven vetted talent marketplace for part-time, project-based and remote work, via qualified women professionals.

Founded by alums of IIM Bangalore, FlexiBees envisions normalizing flexibility in work via options such as flexi-time, part-time, and remote-working.

The organization's flexible on-demand models enable businesses to grow by hiring high-quality talent in an affordable and agile manner. And they enable FlexiBees' women talent pool to balance their professional and personal priorities while building meaningful careers.

FlexiBees' talent pool comprises experienced women professionals across functions and sectors allowing the firm to offer talent across all kinds of roles and functions, be it core & operational ones like Sales, Marketing, Digital & Finance, or Content, Design, Technology, etc. Moreover, the company has built their proprietary AI-driven and human-augmented vetting technology that ensures a best-fit match and helps in cutting down client effort during the hiring process.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)