Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 24 (ANI): Under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, since the current government took office in Bangladesh, the government has entered a phase of reshuffles across various military and non-military sectors, including changes in senior police positions.

As part of the reshuffle, the government has appointed Additional Inspector General of Police and Chief of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn), Md. Ali Hossain Fakir, as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) following his promotion. The information was disclosed today through a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Md. Ali Hossain Fakir is a member of the 15th batch of the BCS (Police) cadre. He hails from Bagerhat district.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Mainur Rahman was appointed as the Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Bangladesh Army. Previously, he was serving as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Armed Doctrine and Training Command (ARTDOC).

In addition, several top-level positions in the Bangladesh Army have been reshuffled. The order in this regard was issued from Army Headquarters on Sunday noon.

Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan, the current Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division, has been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an Ambassador.

Major General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman has been appointed as the new Principal Staff Officer. Earlier, he served as the GOC of the 24 Infantry Division.

Major General JM Imdadul Islam has been transferred from the 55 Infantry Division to the East Bengal Regimental Centre.

Major General Ferdous Hasan, who was serving as the Commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre, has been appointed as the GOC of the 24 Infantry Division.

Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman, who was serving at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, has been promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed as the GOC of the 55 Infantry Division.

Brigadier General Mohammad Kaisar Rashid Chowdhury has been appointed as the Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).

Since the new government of Bangladesh took the oath on February 17, there have been rapid changes in both military and civilian sectors. Among these, several secretaries of ministries have been replaced, and the position of Chief Prosecutor of the International Crime Tribunal has also been changed by the new government.

The parliamentary election in Bangladesh was held on February 12. In this election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a majority of seats. However, Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as the largest opposition party.

The convening of the National Parliament has been called by President Mohammad Shahabuddin for March 12. In the last election, the country's other major party, the Awami League, was unable to participate, as it was suspended from activities. Thus, the parliamentary election in Bangladesh was held without the participation of the Awami League. (ANI)

