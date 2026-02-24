Geneva [Switzerland], February 24 (ANI): Five United Nations special rapporteurs have voiced serious concern regarding the continuing criminal cases against human rights lawyers Iman Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha in Pakistan, cautioning that the charges against them could be employed to curb legal advocacy and restrict freedom of expression, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In an official communication sent to the Government of Pakistan, the UN experts expressed apprehension over the convictions handed down to the two lawyers under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The communication was signed by special rapporteurs overseeing issues related to the independence of judges and lawyers, freedom of expression, the rights to peaceful assembly and association, the condition of human rights defenders, and the protection of human rights in the context of counter-terrorism efforts, according to TBP.

On January 24, 2026, both lawyers were awarded a combined sentence of 17 years in prison under Sections 9, 10, and 26-A of the law.

The harshest punishment was a 10-year term for "cyber terrorism." Additionally, each of them was fined 36 million Pakistani rupees.

The UN experts specifically highlighted concerns about the definition of cyber terrorism in the legislation, noting that it appears overly broad and unclear, and has been used in cases involving statements that seem to constitute critical commentary on public matters and human rights issues.

The UN communication further noted that since 2022, at least 10 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against Mazari, though none have led to a conviction.

These FIRs reportedly included allegations connected to protests against enforced disappearances, criticism of military leadership, and arrests made under the Anti-Terrorism Act, as cited in the TBP report.

The rapporteurs observed that these circumstances could create the perception that the two lawyers are being singled out due to their professional activities and human rights advocacy.

Concerns were also raised in the communication about alleged procedural irregularities during the trial process.

These reportedly included claims that the accused were not formally informed about the FIR, that the defence was denied access to essential documents, that non-bailable warrants were issued, and that witness statements were recorded in the absence of the defendants and their legal counsel.

Although the Islamabad High Court had allegedly expressed reservations about certain aspects of the proceedings, the trial court is said to have proceeded with the case, according to TBP.

The UN experts referenced provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, particularly Articles 14, 19, and 15, emphasising that associating freedom of expression with terrorism-related offences could lead to the criminalisation of human rights defenders' work.

They urged Pakistani authorities to respond to the alleged violations, guarantee fair trial protections, and reform the PECA legislation to bring it in line with international human rights standards.

The communication further stated that this letter marks the seventeenth formal correspondence sent to Pakistan during 2025, addressing concerns about pressure on lawyers, journalists, and civil society members, TBP reported. (ANI)

