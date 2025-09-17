NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 17: Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, continues to strengthen its seller ecosystem as the festive season approaches. With a 25-30% rise in transacting sellers over the last six months and up to 30% growth in the quarter leading up to the festive period (June - August 2025), the Flipkart marketplace is enabling lakhs of MSMEs, artisans, and entrepreneurs to prepare for India's largest shopping event of the year. Enabled by AI-powered tools, simplified seller solutions, faster settlements, and steady expansion into emerging markets, sellers are capturing stronger growth and are well-positioned for the upcoming festive season. This momentum is being reinforced through training sessions, new formats like Live Commerce, and expanded fulfillment infrastructure, ensuring sellers can scale sustainably during the festive surge.

Since early 2025, Flipkart has rolled out a revamped Seller Hub and Seller App to simplify listing, navigation, and settlements, while streamlining fees and improving delivery speed. Sellers are also using the AI-powered NXT Insights Platform, available free of cost, for real-time analytics on pricing, selection, returns, and market trends, along with CVP (Customer Value Proposition) Insights that provide GenAI-driven recommendations on selection, speed, and inventory. These tools are helping sellers across categories such as Fashion, Books & General Merchandise (BGM), and Electronics respond to festive demand with greater competitiveness.

To support new entrepreneurs, Flipkart's New Seller Success Program continues to deliver strong results, driving a 2-3X increase in early success rates by offering free onboarding support and dedicated account management during the first 60 days. The company's seller ecosystem is growing not just in metros, but in cultural and emerging trade centers like Kannauj, known for its perfumes and fragrances; Khurja, a key pottery and ceramics cluster; and Shantipur, renowned for handlooms and textiles. By enabling these hubs to go digital, Flipkart is empowering regional pride and economic resilience while offering customers across India access to truly unique, locally made products. Earlier this year, the company engaged with more than 8,000 entrepreneurs through Seller Summits in Jaipur, Surat, and Delhi, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and long-term seller empowerment.

Sakait Chaudhary, SVP and Head of Marketplace, Flipkart, said, "The festive season is a pivotal opportunity for our seller community, and Flipkart remains committed to helping them succeed. Through AI-led platforms like NXT Insights and simplified Seller Hub operations, we are equipping sellers with the right tools and knowledge to drive growth with confidence. The emergence of new trade hubs such as Kannauj and Khurja, alongside strong momentum in categories like Fashion, Electronics, and BGM, reflects the inclusivity and resilience of our marketplace. As we enter the festive season, we remain committed to supporting sellers in maximising opportunities while delivering value and trust to customers across India."

Trisha Talasani, owner of BTMVentures, Hyderabad, said, "The festive season is the most important time for our business, and Flipkart has made it easier to prepare and grow. With the updated Seller Hub and NXT Insights, I am able to track what is working, plan my inventory, and make quicker decisions. As a grooming category seller from the South, it's encouraging to see my business grow 400% this year through Flipkart's continued support. The right tools and guidance from account managers have helped me to build a successful online business."

These initiatives reflect Flipkart's broader goal of building an inclusive, responsible, and growth-led marketplace. As festive demand builds, Flipkart continues to unlock new opportunities for sellers across India, enabling digital commerce not just to be a platform for transactions but a driver of transformation and sustainable growth.

Flipkart is committed to simplifying GST compliance for its sellers, ensuring they can seamlessly pass on the benefits to their customers. Flipkart is driving transparent communication on revised GST slabs and their implications, and has simplified the seller dashboard with automatic backend updates of new GST slabs. Detailed training sessions and webinars are being organised to address any seller queries regarding GST changes.

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

