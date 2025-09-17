Ireland vs England Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for IRE vs ENG 1st T20I 2025: The Ireland national cricket team and the England national cricket team will lock horns in the first T20I of the three-game series. The first T20I between Ireland and England will be hosted at The Village in Dublin on Wednesday, September 17. The Ireland vs England 1st T20I 2025 will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can scroll down for the best fantasy playing XI prediction for the IRE vs ENG 1st T20I 2025. England Become First Team to Score 300 Runs Against a Full-Member Nation in Men's T20Is, Achieve Record During ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

Ireland played their last home T20I against the West Indies national cricket team. The Irish side suffered a 0-1 defeat against the Men in Maroon. Ireland will have a massive challenge when they host England in a three-match T20I series. The visitors are coming into the series after levelling 1-1 against South Africa national cricket team. The Jacob Bethell-led England will be aware of tricky conditions and will aim to tackle Ireland in the upcoming T20I series. List of Records Achieved As England Becomes First Team To Score 300 Against Full Member Team in T20Is After Phil Salt’s Unbeaten 141.

Ireland vs England 1st T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Phil Salt (ENG)

Batters: Paul Stirling (IRE), Jacob Bethell (ENG), Harry Tector (ENG)

All-Rounders: Will Jacks (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Craig Young (IRE), Luke Wood (ENG)

Who Will Win Ireland vs England 1st T20I 2025 Match?

The England national cricket team are a comparatively stronger side than the Ireland national cricket team. The Three Lions are having a strong squad, and it is expected that the Jacob Bethell-led England will secure an easy victory in the IRE vs ENG 1st ODI 2025.

