Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 30: FNP Venues, India's leading luxury wedding venue brand under the Ferns N Petals group, has announced the grand launch of Udman Square, an exclusive multi-venue destination designed to elevate the wedding and social events experience in Gurugram.

Strategically located behind The Leela Hotel at Ambience Island, NH-8, Udman Square is set to become a hub for high-end celebrations, offering a cluster of four thoughtfully designed venues - The Ritz, Club Riviera, Raffles, and Riviera House.

With The Ritz and Club Riviera already operational and Raffles and Riviera House slated to open soon, Udman Square promises to provide a seamless blend of luxury, design, and world-class hospitality, catering to weddings, receptions, cocktail parties, and corporate functions ranging from 200 to 1500 guests.

Vikaas Gutgutia, MD and Founder at Ferns N Petals, said: "With Udman Square, we aim to redefine the luxury event experience in the heart of Gurugram. Each venue has been conceptualized not just as a space, but as a canvas for unforgettable memories. Our goal has always been to innovate, inspire, and offer unmatched elegance -- and this project reflects that vision at its best."

Positioned as a one-stop destination for upscale events, Udman Square stands out with its attention to detail, valet parking for over 1,000 vehicles, customizable decor themes, and easy accessibility from Delhi NCR. The venues are designed to suit both grand and intimate events, making it a versatile choice for discerning clients.

With this launch, FNP Venues further strengthens its presence in the Delhi NCR region, now operating 13 luxury venues across Gurugram, Chattarpur, Rajokri, and Greater Noida.

About FNP Venues

FNP Venues, a unit of Ferns N Petals, is a leading name in India's luxury wedding and events industry. Known for its bespoke decor, expansive venues, and unmatched service standards, the brand caters to all types of celebrations -- from weddings and engagements to social and corporate gatherings.

For more information, visit: www.fnpvenues.com

