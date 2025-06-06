PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited.(NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY25 and FY25.

FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of Rs 186.19 CrEBITDA of Rs 29.04 CrEBITDA Margin (%) of 15.59%Net Profit of Rs 15.19 CrNet Profit Margin (%) of 8.16%EPS of Rs 2.28*

Q4 FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of Rs 41.81 CrEBITDA of Rs 4.16 CrEBITDA Margin (%) of 9.94%Net Profit of Rs 1.18 CrNet Profit Margin (%) of 2.81%EPS of Rs 0.17*

(*Face Value of Rs2)

Other Key Highlights:

Segment-wise Revenue Breakdown:Retail Lighting: Rs 140.44 CrHome Lighting: Rs 26.88 CrInfrastructure: Rs 15.65 CrRailways: Rs 0.36 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "We concluded FY25 with steady progress across our business segments, our focus on execution, client relationships, and product innovation helped us expand our order book with notable wins from both private and government clients. Securing contracts from reputed infrastructure players and being empanelled by a key state government department has strengthened our positioning in the public sector and large-scale projects.

Internationally, we deepened our presence in the Middle East through orders via our subsidiary, on the innovation front, our patented retail lighting technology, which enhances energy efficiency and reduces fixture requirements, has gained strong traction with major retail brands. The successful performance of our experience centers and our balanced approach across segments have contributed to revenue visibility and reduced dependency on any single vertical. We remain focused on improving execution, strengthening client engagement, and leveraging technology to drive long-term growth across domestic and international markets."

