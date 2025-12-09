PNN

New Delhi [India], December 9: FOIP (Fractional Ownership Investment Platform), a fast-growing player in alternative real estate investments, has announced the exclusive launch of "Groving Soil", a 300-acre managed plotted development that brings together land ownership, sustainable forestry, and ready-to-move infrastructure all in one unique offering.

Located in a high-growth corridor, Groving Soil is ready for possession and offers managed plots starting at just ₹39 lakh*, making it a compelling opportunity for both first-time investors and seasoned land buyers.

The project is India's first to integrate sandalwood plantations within a fully managed, plotted land ecosystem delivering not only the security of asset-backed investment but also long-term ecological and financial returns from high-value timber cultivation.

Developed by a credible real estate group, Groving Soil is being exclusively marketed by FOIP, which is reshaping how Indians invest in land by offering fractional ownership models with high transparency, low entry barriers, and solid asset appreciation potential.

"This is more than a land investment, it's a new asset class," said Mr Ankush Ahuja, Founder, FOIP, "With Groving Soil, we're introducing an entirely new concept where buyers can own and benefit from appreciating land and sustainable sandalwood cultivation. It's a managed, nil execution risk, low-maintenance, high-yield model, something never seen before at this scale in India."

"We've envisioned Groving Soil as a pioneering model in sustainable land development, combining nature-positive forestry with ready infrastructure and investor convenience. Partnering exclusively with FOIP was a strategic decision. Their ability to manage the complete sales & marketing for a large project with a tech-driven, transparent approach to fractional ownership aligns perfectly with our values and ensures that this unique opportunity reaches the right audience," said the Developer, Groving Soil. "Our development is built on trust, ecological integrity, and long-term value creation, and FOIP is the ideal platform to carry that vision forward."

Groving Soil comes with fully developed infrastructure, secured gated access, and ongoing plot and plantation management services, delivering a plug-and-play land ownership experience.

