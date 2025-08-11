PNN

New Delhi [India], August 11: The India International Footwear Fair (IIFF) 2025 kicked off at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, drawing major players from across the footwear industry. Held from August 6 to 8, the event brought together manufacturers, designers, policymakers, and material specialists to explore the latest innovations, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of footwear manufacturing in India and beyond. Among the notable participants, Rajshila reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to the industry by showcasing a range of high-performance material solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of footwear production.

For Rajshila, a consistent participant over the years, IIFF 2025 was not a platform for reintroduction but a continuation of a long-standing dialogue with the industry. With over four decades of experience, Rajshila has remained a steady collaborator to both large-scale manufacturers and emerging units, working closely to navigate the technical and operational nuances of the sector.

At this year's edition, Rajshila showcased a broad portfolio of over 400 materials, including high-quality polymers, silicone rubber, fillers like carbon black, plasticizers, curing agents, blowing agents and performance additives. For detailed product information and solutions one can visit their website: www.rajshila.com.

However, what continues to define Rajshila's presence is not just the volume of offerings, but the insight that accompanies them. Whether guiding clients on selecting EVA grades to enhance flexibility, supporting PVC formulation choices aligned with specific machinery, or advising on compound structures to meet performance goals within cost constraints, Rajshila's technical orientation remains central to its engagement.

The stall design was minimalistic, structured, and thoughtfully segmented to facilitate purposeful interactions. In recognition of its outstanding showcase and valuable contribution to the footwear sector, Rajshila was awarded the Silver Medal for Best Stall Presentation at IIFF 2025. The award highlighted the design but what also stood out was the deep technical expertise that Rajshila brought to the event, along with the meaningful conversations and practical problem-solving that defined its presence throughout the three days.

Speaking about the significance of the exhibition, Mr. Amit Agarwal, Managing Director at Rajshila, said:"IIFF has always been a space where we meet those we've collaborated with over years, sometimes decades. These conversations help us stay attuned to what's shifting on the ground, and that insight informs how we evolve as a partner."

Throughout the event, Rajshila's team fielded precise and often highly specialised queries ranging from processing temperatures and new mould compatibility to challenges faced during production cycles. These were not introductory-level discussions, but reflective of the company's reputation for technical reliability and domain familiarity.

With operational roots in Alipur and extensions across Faridabad and Bahadurgarh, Rajshila has grown with measured intent. It continues to work closely with footwear manufacturers across North India and increasingly in the East, including West Bengal, where the need for technically sound material partners is rising steadily.

Its familiarity with varied machine environments and production processes allows Rajshila to interpret challenges quickly, even when clients themselves are unsure how to define the issue. This intuitive understanding was evident across the three days at IIFF. Several existing clients visited the stall to share feedback, review past performance, and plan future requirements. Some brought along their plant teams to better understand material applications. Many appreciated the new application videos and structured product layout, which made interactions smoother and more informed.

In addition to its strong domestic presence, Rajshila also benefits from a robust global network. Its international partnerships and long-standing associations with leading manufacturers and research experts across borders contribute to a broader knowledge pool, one that informs both its innovation and its advisory capabilities. These collaborators are not just business associates but part of an extended family that shares values of transparency, reliability, and progress. This global grounding allows Rajshila to bring international perspective to local challenges, and to translate evolving market needs into relevant, actionable strategies for its clients.

Beyond the numbers, what IIFF offered Rajshila was something more valuable, an opportunity to listen. These real-time insights, often specific to ground-level conditions, play a critical role in shaping Rajshila's roadmap. Whether in refining material options, expanding advisory reach, or improving distribution agility, every conversation contributes to long-term direction.

Rajshila's commitment remains focused: to provide consistency, insight, and practical relevance at every stage of the production journey. It continues to be present not only at major trade events, but in the everyday decisions that shape manufacturing outcomes.

In an industry driven as much by trust as by performance, Rajshila continues to be recognised not for the volume of its voice, but for the weight of its presence. It is not a fleeting name in the footwear industry. It is a name that remains listening, adapting, and moving forward with those it proudly calls partners.

