New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the progress of PM- Rashtiya Krishi Vikas Yojna (PM-RKVY) while meeting with 11 agriculture ministers on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting here, Minister Chouhan said, "I have reviewed the progress of PM - Rashtiya Krishi Vikas Yojna (PM-RKVY) along with 11 states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala, MP, and Haryana. As the year-end is approaching, the amount allotted to the two schemes should be utilised well for the farmers, which I approved... the money needs to be put to work appropriately and faster, the states have given their words to follow along."

He added that the states discussed their respective crops, stating, "The states talked about their respective Rabi crops and their purchase convenience... and were allowed the purchase in minimum support price within an allocated time so that the farmers do not sustain any loss."

The cafeteria scheme PM-RKVY was approved by the Union cabinet in 2024 to promote sustainable agriculture and address food security and agricultural self-sufficiency. Both the schemes were implemented with a total proposed expenditure of Rs 1,01,321.61 crore.The state governments are given flexibility to re-allocate funds from one component to another based on their state-specific requirements.

Multiple initatives, Soil Health Management, Rainfed Area Development, Agro Forestry, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, Agricultural Mechanization including Crop Residue Management, Per Drop More Crop, Crop Diversification Programme, RKVY DPR component, Accelerator Fund for Agri Startups are all part of the PM-RKVY.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday performed the 'griha pravesh' ceremony of newly constructed houses for one lakh families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Guwahati. Addressing the media, the Assam Chief Minister termed the occasion a major milestone and said the state government is closely following up on the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

"This is a great milestone we have achieved because all the MoUs we signed during 2.0 Advantage Assam, we are following that very closely. A lot of promises were made during that time have already started being translated into reality. One of the examples is today's inauguration," Sarma said. He added that he had also inaugurated the Tech & Digital Factory of HDFC Bank, which was announced during Advantage Assam 2.0.

"A short while ago, I inaugurated the Tech & Digital Factory of HDFC Bank, a promise made during Advantage Assam 2.0. Within just one year, it has been translated into reality," he said. Sarma further stated that discussions are underway regarding major investment proposals in the technology sector.

"We are working on some mega investment proposals in the tech sector. They are waiting for the Assam elections because they are waiting for political stability. But more or less, we have closed our discussion, and some big things are about to come to Assam again," he said. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Assam will continue to attract significant investments in the coming months. (ANI)

