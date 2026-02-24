Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 24 (ANI): In a meeting of the Union Cabinet held in New Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an important decision was taken to further enhance connectivity to GIFT City, and approval has been granted for the extension of the existing North-South Corridor of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC) from GIFT City to Shahpur.

As per an official release from Gujarat CMO, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet for providing the benefit of this connectivity to multinational fintech companies, units operating in GIFT City, educational institutions and commercial centres, as well as citizens commuting daily between Ahmedabad and GIFT City. GIFT City, established under the vision of the Prime Minister, has earned global recognition as a fintech hub.

At present, the 68.28-km Ahmedabad Metro Phase-I {APMC to Motera Stadium (North-South Corridor) and Thaltej Gam to Vastral Gam (East-West Corridor)} and Phase-II (Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir and GNLU to GIFT City) of Gujarat Metro, with a total of 53 stations, have been successfully operational since September 2022 (Phase-I) and January 2026 (Phase-II). Approximately 1.60 lakh people benefit daily from this convenient mode of transportation.

Now, the Union Cabinet has approved the 3.33-kilometre-long extension from GIFT City to Shahpur, which will include three elevated stations. The project, estimated at approximately Rs. 1,067.35 crore, is planned to be completed within about four years, a release stated.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Metro Rail from the Mahatma Mandir Metro Station in Gandhinagar under Phase 2 of the project. According to the Gujarat CMO, "this inauguration marks a significant addition to the city's modern transportation system." The opening of the 7.8 km stretch, including seven stations--Mahatma Mandir, Sector-24, Sector-16, Old Secretariat, Akshardham, Secretariat, and Sector-10--now allows for travel along a 28.25 km route from Motera to Mahatma Mandir. (ANI)

