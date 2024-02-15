NewsVoir

Biel [Switzerland], February 15: Swatch is delivering a fresh new selection of watches from its ground-breaking BIOCERAMIC WHAT IF? Collection in a palette of positively powerful pastel shades.

With the new season in sight, it's time to shed the layers, update your moodboard and decide where directional dressing will take you next. Whether your look is classic or edgy, if stepping out in style is your vibe, the BIOCERAMIC WHAT IF? Collection is perfectly timed.

This geometric approach to a Swatch classic separatesC the standard from the standout at a glance. Strong, square edges and a 33 mm x 33 mm case ensure a comfortable fit on the wrist and a color-block contrast with powdery pastels that will make a splash. Choose from Sky blue, Lemon, Mint or Rose.

If you're looking for a timepiece that's also a talking point, there is some serious science behind this style. It's all made possible by Swatch's innovative BIOCERAMIC material. By combining ceramic powder with biosourced materials, Swatch BIOCERAMIC achieves remarkable strength and durability to create the unique square WHAT IF? design.

With a slightly different dial design for each of the four models, you'll find a watch that suits your lifestyle as well as your look. The BIOCERAMIC case, crown, and buckle embody Swatch's innovative spirit. The biosourced edge-to-edge glass provides a striking side view of the dial and the integrated biosourced strap is comfortable to wear.

Back in 1982, the Swatch founders were faced with the decision of creating a round or square watch. The BIOCERAMIC WHAT IF? Collection plays out an alternate and fun reality, imagining how different the world of Swatch might have been if a square design had been chosen.

With the new Swatch BIOCERAMIC WHAT IF? Collection color palette, you'll be ready to ace new season style fair and square.

The new Swatch BIOCERAMIC WHAT IF? Collection is available in Swatch stores worldwide and on Swatch.com from February 15, 2024.

