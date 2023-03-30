Formula 1 Grand Prix: Is it a Season of Redemption? Find out with ONWIN

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/ATK): The Formula 1 Grand Prix is one of the most exhilarating and adrenaline-rushing events in the world. Appealing to a multitude of audiences, from car enthusiasts, seasoned gamblers, and racing fans, the high stakes of fuel, metal, crashes, and spectacular pit changes garner an audience of over 445 million viewers as of 2022.

Starting in 1950, with the modern racing form launching in 1968, one sponsor - Gold Leaf - started it all by sponsoring the first modern Formula 1 car.

Thereafter, hundreds of sponsors flocked to the gates of racing companies to test the might of their engines against each other in the hopes of stepping high onto the podium.

Mercedes, McClaren, and Ferrari are some of the biggest sponsors to date. However, cryptocurrency platforms are now throwing their names in the sponsorship pool, with Bybit forging a USD 150 million partnership with Red Bull.

With Verstappen on the podium last year, will Hamilton and Mercedes fight for glory this time? Also, find out how you can earn big with ONWIN's rewards.

Great Competition this SeasonEach team, consisting of Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, Alfa Romeo, Astin Martin, AlphaTauri, Willams, and Haas, all put their metal to the test with some of the best racers from around the world.

The sport has given a lot of spectators many thrills over the years, getting to watch their favorite brands battle it out and prove their dominance, and has brought up some amazing talent.

The most well-known are Max Verstappen filling the Red Bull cockpit, Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes, Charles Leclerc with Ferrari, and Fernando Alonso with Astin Martin.

A Season of Redemption?

Last year, Max Verstappen took the cup with a spectacular win over Lewis Hamilton, launching Red Bull to the top of the podium.

This year, it is expected for Hamilton and Mercedes to make a much-expected comeback and claim back their spot at the top of the podium. However, Ferrari is also looking to make a comeback from their poor performance last season.

In addition, newcomer Fernando Alonso is set to make Aston Martin the team to keep an eye on this season.

In the top 10 odds, Verstappen is naturally expected to qualify (1.14), followed by Alonso and Hamilton as well who are tie bets (1.2), Leclerc is expected to also make the top 10 (1.25) as well as Perez (1.16).

The odds for the Top 6 outright seek to put Verstappen closer to the podium with 1.16 odds, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso being a tie bet at 1.14, as well as Leclerc set at 1.28 and Hamilton at 1.28.

Based on Hamilton's redemption streak that is foreseeable this year, he will most definitely make at least the top 6.

The top 3 odds place look promising, and as expected, Verstappen is set at 1.2, Perez at 1.4 with Alonso at 1.63, Leclerc sits at 2.4, and Hamilton is set at 4.5.

However, Hamilton is likely to experience a redemption arc this season after his previous loss and may take the top of the podium.

ONWIN's Rewards

Although ONWIN does not cover Formula 1 and other motorsports yet, users can still get a lot of benefits out of using the site. It holds a variety of crypto-based benefits and bonuses that can be collected and increase your chance of winning. In addition, ONWIN's sportsbook offers great bets for users to play, even giving a chance to stack bets for better winning.

Currently, ONWIN offers a range of welcome bonuses in their mobile gaming section with the live casino (up to USD 380), bingo (up to USD 47), and slots. Furthermore, there are also plenty of opportunities to earn deposit-based houses through engaging in cryptocurrency. Users can receive either a 30 per cent or 100 per cent bonus when depositing BTC & USDT, a 40 per cent bonus on every 3rd deposit of DOGE & LTC, and a 50 per cent bonus on USDC and TRX.

Final Thought

This season is set to be an explosive, adrenaline rush packed with redemption arcs, underdog stories, and many nail-biting moments for fans. The talents of Verstappen and Hamilton have provided exhilarating rivalries and spectacular moments on the tar in past seasons, and this year is no exception.

