Los Angeles [US], February 11 (ANI): 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa will be seen in the action adventure 'Helldivers', a movie version of the popular video game.

Backed by Sony Pictures and PlayStation, the film is set to hit theaters on November 10, 2027.

Also Read | Jonatanas Kazlauskas and the 'Sorry' Song Viral Trend: How a 2015 'X Factor' Audition Became 2026's Biggest Global Meme Phenomenon (Watch Video).

Justin Lin, best known for the "Fast & Furious" franchise, is directing "Helldivers." Although the plot hasn't been confirmed, the shooter-style video game follows an elite unit of soldiers -- known as Helldivers -- who battle alien creatures that are threatening to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth, as per Variety.

This marks the latest big-screen collaboration between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions following 2022's video game adaptation "Uncharted." That film, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, became a box office winner with USD 407 million globally.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Pens Emotional Note Remembering First Day on Camera for 'Punadhirallu' (View Post).

On the small screen, Sony and PlayStation have worked together on the Peacock's series "Twisted Metal" and Emmy-winning show "The Last of Us" for HBO. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)