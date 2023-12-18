BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) proudly hosted the largest European Union (EU) Food and Beverage (F&B) delegation to India in Delhi and Mumbai. This unique mega event brought together key players from 27 EU member countries and Indian F&B laureates under one roof to explore collaboration opportunities, share economic insights, and foster relationships.

Also Read | Donate for Desh Campaign: Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Become Part of Crowdfunding Campaign.

The delegation comprised of over 54 representatives from the EU member countries, and industry experts, who engaged in a series of discussions, networking sessions, and interactive forums. FIFI curated the platform for meaningful dialogues, knowledge exchange, and business matchmaking, aiming to strengthen the ties between the dynamic F&B markets of the EU and India.

The key highlights of the event were fostering business ties, in-depth discussions on the global trade outlook, and showcasing unique products from the EU region to the Indian audience. Amit Lohani, Founder and Director of the Forum of Indian Food Importers, emphasized that the event serves as a testament to the power of the F&B sector in bringing cultures together. He described the curated platform as exceptional, providing networking opportunities for businesses on both sides. The event exemplifies the global suppliers' confidence in the Indian story, opening up numerous bilateral trade opportunities. Lohani credited the success of organizing over 700 B2B meetings within a span of three days in two cities to the support of FIFI members and allies in the region.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Auction: Who Was the Most Expensive Player at Last Year’s Bidding Event?.

Janusz Wojclechowski, EU Agriculture Commissioner, led the delegation, which included representatives from esteemed EU sector associations such as Comite Europeen des Entreprises Vins, spirits EUROPE, Regional Vine & Wine Chamber TRAKIA, French Wine and Spirits Exporters Association (FEVS), German Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producer Organisations (BVEO), Food Drink Europe, Alleanza Cooperative Italiane Agroalimentare (Italian Alliance of Agri-Food Cooperatives), EDA European Dairy Association, Danish Agriculture & Food Council, National Grain Producers Association, FICT French Federation of processed meat and deli-meat companies, ASSICA Italian Meat Manufacturers Association, ELPHA European Live Poultry and Poultry Hatching Egg Association, ASSOAVI Italian poultry association / AIFE Italian Dry Fodder Association, National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce, and others.

Sanjey Bajoria, Western Region Convenor for Forum of Indian Food Importers said, "The bilateral trade summit, curated by FIFI, marks a pivotal moment in fostering cross-cultural culinary collaborations. I am elated to witness the unfolding of bilateral dialogues that not only celebrates diverse culture but also forges strong ties between Indian and EU Food and beverage leaders. This unprecedented gathering opens new avenues for innovation, trade, and mutual growth in the dynamic F&B landscape. Together, we embark on a journey to create a delectable fusion of tastes, cultures, and business opportunities."

Joao Onofre, Deputy Director and Head for Geographical Indicators, Directorate General for Agriculture and Rural Development, European Commission, raised a toast to the successful completion of the Indian tour along with the high level mission.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)