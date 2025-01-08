Pritish Nandy passed away on Wednesday (January 8). Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher took to his X (previously Twitter) handle and penned a heartfelt note confirming the news. Sharing two pictures of the renowned poet and journalist, Kher wrote, "Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet often. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeekly. He was the true definition of यारों का यार! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken" ‘All We Imagine As Light’: Anupam Kher Hails Divya Prabha and Kani Kusruti Film as ‘Masterpiece’ (Watch Video).

Pritish Nandy Passes Away at 73

Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We… pic.twitter.com/QYshTlFNd2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 8, 2025

