New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI/TPT): Dr Maqsood Ahmed, the founder of Nizamia Education Group, was recently honoured with the title of "Youngest CEO of the Year" from none other than the Honourable Ganesh Joshi, Minister of Soldier Welfare, Uttarakhand government.

Previously, he has also been accorded by Kotler at Marketing Summit 2.0 with the Iconic Achiever- Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. At the Indian Ethnic Fashion Show, he was given the title of "Youngest EdupreneurEdupreneur of India" by N.C.S.

His contributions to student welfare have also been honoured at the "Super 30 College of Competitions," where Anand Kumar, Director of the "Super 30 Program," has praised his acts and efforts on behalf of students from low-income families. The Nizamia Education Group(NEG), led by Maqsood, aims to reduce inequity in education for pupils from low-income families.

The veteran shares his perspective in a conversation by saying, "While India has been able to maintain tremendous economic progress since its independence, its poverty rate is still a concern for its leaders. In 2016, 270 million Indians lived on $1.90 or less per day, with only 6 per cent of impoverished families' income going toward education and health care. Education deprivation contributes to the cycle of poverty and low living standards. As a result, it is clear that only education would be able to lift India out of its poverty. I simply want to make that feasible by advising and assisting needed kids in reaching the best potential educational accomplishments."

With its ambitious initiatives, NEG has already altered the futures of over 10,000 students, and Maqsood Ahmed aspires to educate 1,00,000 pupils by 2025. Every year, NEG holds the Nizamia Scholarship Test (NST), a merit-based scholarship exam aimed at awarding scholarships to deserving individuals without discrimination. The organization is currently working on the militancy-infested J & K region in order to bring students from that politically difficult area back into the light of education.

Nizamia Education Group, hopes to empower individuals in their academic journey through effective guidance. In the years after its founding, the group chose to expand the concept to the North-East of India and the state of Bihar, which are two of the few regions in India that lack access to high-quality education.

