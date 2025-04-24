VMPL

Lonavala (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: The charm of Lonavala's real estate has always attracted second-home buyers. However, a lack of structured, legally transparent and properly maintained properties have often made investors hesitate. Ace Estate led by local realtor Raymond Swamy is drastically changing the maker with its investor-first solution-driven approach in their luxury villas in Lonavala.

Clear Pricing, Legal Confidence

An unorganized network of brokers, unclear documentation and random property pricing has been one of the biggest concerns of real estate investors in Lonavala. Ace Estate removes this barrier through standardized pricing based on market value and location, paired with in-depth title checks and due diligence. Every transaction with Ace Estate is supported by verified documents and clear ownership history--crucial requirements for safe and secure investments.

Homestay Model with 11% YOY Returns

Dwelling upon the problem of lack of returns on the investments of many of Ace Estate's clients, Raymond came up with the remedy-focused homestay model. Investors can earn up to 11% annual returns, thanks to high weekend occupancy rates driven by tourism from Mumbai and Pune. Each property is professionally managed and maintained--ensuring the home appreciates in value while delivering regular income, combatting the decrease in the property's construction value.

NA Land & Premium Villas in Strategic Locations

From fully furnished villas to customizable bungalows, Ace Estate announced its NA plot offerings and the pre-launch of its Dam View Project that will consist of ready properties near key destinations like Pawna Lake, Bushi Dam, and Tiger Point. The new project offers scenic plots overlooking the water, combining accessibility and luxury--perfect for long-term value.

Trust, Local Insight & End-to-End Service

Raymond Swamy's insight about Lonavala's real estate market, prices, property legalities, developing requirements ensure investors do not just get lands or homes but a well-researched, future-ready opportunity to generate returns. Ace Estate handles it all--making investing effortless.By offering transparency, returns, and property expertise, Ace Estate is redefining the investment narrative in Lonavala's second home market.

