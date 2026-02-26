Jerusalem [Israel], February 26 (ANI): PM Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu held high-level delegation-level talks in Jerusalem on Thursday, marking a significant moment in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

As part of this two-day state visit, the Prime Minister also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, a meeting that underscored the growing strategic depth and global relevance of the India-Israel partnership. During their discussions, the Prime Minister highlighted the vast potential of bilateral cooperation, noting that the relationship "in many areas can be very strong and useful for the global good".

Focusing on specific sectors of excellence, the Prime Minister pointed to Israel's specialised knowledge. "Whether it is science, innovation, or educational institutions, you have great expertise in certain areas, especially regarding water and agriculture," he said, adding that India has already adopted several Israeli best practices in agriculture with encouraging outcomes.

Building on this technical synergy, the leaders reviewed progress in key areas including innovation, water conservation, and academic exchanges. India has increasingly integrated advanced Israeli irrigation techniques and farm technologies into its own national development initiatives, with the Prime Minister praising Israel's expertise and confirming that India continues to scale up these proven models.

The dialogue also touched upon the personal rapport between the leadership. Recalling previous interactions, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for President Herzog's clarity of thought and his respect for India. He extended a warm invitation for the President to visit India, stating, "The people of India are very eager to welcome you," while urging him to experience the country's vast diversity firsthand.

Responding to these sentiments, President Herzog described India as "an essential part of a great future for the Middle East". He emphasised the reciprocal nature of the bond, noting that while India is crucial to the Middle East, "Israel can be an essential part of the great future of India". The President specifically lauded India's recent economic trajectory, remarking that its track record for growth is "attracting attention from around the world".

The conversation then shifted towards the role of the younger generation in sustaining this momentum. President Herzog highlighted the potential for collaboration between universities, particularly in light of shifting geostrophic dynamics. "We should recognise the young Indian talent across the globe--students in colleges, universities, and research centres--who are driving innovation," Herzog said, suggesting that a "golden opportunity" exists for Indian and Israeli institutions to shape the future together.

To facilitate this, the President encouraged robust student exchanges, suggesting that increased connectivity could "transform the entire geostrophic situation to the advantage of the Global South, linking it to the US and Southeast Asia through the Eastern Hemisphere".

President Herzog also acknowledged India's preeminence in multiple fields. "We know that you lead the world in many fields, and we are happy and excited that you are here with us," he told the Prime Minister, rounding off a session that reflected a shared emphasis on strengthening both strategic ties and people-to-people bonds. (ANI)

