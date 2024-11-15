PNN

New Delhi [India], November 15: Founders Club India Venture Studio, a unit of HBF Direct Limited, has announced a strategic partnership with Draax Fashions Pvt. Ltd. to scale the fashion startup's operations. This collaboration aims to prepare Draax Fashions for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next three years by leveraging the expertise and resources of Founders Club India.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 4th T20I 2024: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Founded by Ranjana Rani with co-founder Ruchi Jain, Draax Fashions is dedicated to making fashionable clothing accessible and affordable, extending its reach from metropolitan areas to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The company has already achieved significant milestones and is now poised for its next phase of growth.

Sachin K. Sheoran, the founder of HBF Direct Limited, has engaged with other partner companies to support this initiative, emphasising the crucial role of collaboration in driving growth and success. "We believe that partnerships are key to scaling businesses effectively," said Sheoran. "By uniting resources and expertise, we can help Draax Fashions reach new heights."

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, November 15: Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns Set For Appearances, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Tag Team Champions MCMG In Action.

Ranjana Rani is leading the company's national expansion, focusing on both online and offline presence. Founders Club India will support Draax Fashions in various domains, including marketing, branding, finance, sales, city expansion, franchise development, and the opening of new stores. This support will enable Rani to concentrate on innovative designs and product development.

"This partnership is a significant step toward achieving our growth objectives and expanding our reach across India," said Rani. "With the support of Founders Club India, we are confident in our ability to make fashionable clothing accessible to a broader audience."

The collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Draax Fashions as it sets its sights on becoming a leading fashion brand nationwide.

For more information, please visit Founders Club India website- https://foundersclubindia.com/ and you can also visit HBF Direct Limited website - https://hbfdirect.com/ and Draxx fashions website - https://draaxfashions.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)