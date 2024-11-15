The road to WWE Survivor Series: War Games premier live event will kickstart on Friday Night SmackDown on November 15, which will take place from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring a host of superstar wrestlers in a star-studded evening, where apart from backstage politics, several WWE titles will also be defending in the ring. Randy Orton Injury Update: ‘Viper’ Diagnosed with Cervical Cord Neurapraxia, No Return Date Confirmed By WWE.

WWE Women's Championship Match - Nia Jax vs Naomi

Naomi's interference last week witnessed Jax and Tiffany Stratton miss out on a chance to better tag-team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, which laid the seeds for this week's WWE Women's Championship match.

Jax has been dominant ever since winning the championship but has found support from Stratton, who could be a match-deciding factor. Naomi is a former WWE Women's Champion and cannot be ruled out of the clash to cause an upset.

Roman Reigns To Address War Games?

With both factions of The Bloodline - Solo Sikoa-led and The OG set to clash in the upcoming WWE PLE Surviour Series: War Games, the race to find a fifth member for respective sides has begun, and Roman Reigns is expected to address the burning issue. The situation with Sami Zayn seems to have died down, with the Canadian star along with Jey and Jimmy were seen recruiting members for their side during Monday Night RAW, where even Solo tried to bring Seth Rollins into his faction. Roman Reigns Meets MMA Fighter Alex Pereira During WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match - Motor City Machine Guns vs Street Profits

Unbeaten so far in WWE, Tag-Team champions Motor City Machine Guns (MCMG) will defend their title against The Street Profits, who last week challenged Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley and called the duo lucky. This will be the first time MCMG and Profits clash in a two-on-two match.

Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens To Confront Each Other?

After last week's hideous attack on Randy Orton, Kevin Owens might see himself going up against WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Both Rhodes and Owens have been going through a rough relationship lately, where Orton became a casualty. Rhodes still does not have his next opponent, meaning that one could see Owens and American Nightmare take their fight into the ring at WWE Survivor Series: War Games and finish their story once and for all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).