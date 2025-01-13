Four Industry Pioneers Featured in The Brand Story Limelight Series on ET NOW

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 13: The Brand Story proudly presented a captivating episode of its acclaimed Limelight series, which aired on ET NOW on 12th January 2025. This much-anticipated episode spotlighted four pioneering brands that have made significant contributions across diverse sectors: TP-Link, KBR, PathLock, and GUS Education India.

Celebrating Innovation with TP-Link

In the realm of technology and networking, TP-Link has positioned itself as a globally recognized leader, revolutionizing connectivity for millions around the world. Established with the mission of providing reliable networking solutions, TP-Link has continuously evolved its product offerings to meet the demands of a rapidly changing digital landscape.

During the episode, viewers were introduced to TP-Link's extensive portfolio, which includes high-performance routers, switches, and smart home devices designed to ensure seamless connectivity for both home and business environments. The segment delved into TP-Link's commitment to innovation, showcasing how the company has set industry standards and transformed digital communication through user-centric design and performance.

Sanjay Sehgal, Director and COO of TP-Link, shared insights into the brand's journey, reflecting on milestones that led to the company's significant growth. He emphasized the importance of adaptive strategies and customer feedback, which have helped TP-Link maintain its competitive edge. With over a billion users served globally, TP-Link's focus on enhancing user experience through technology integration has positioned it as a trusted name in networking solutions.

KBR: Engineering Excellence and Sustainability

The next featured brand was KBR, celebrated for its exceptional contributions to the engineering and technology sectors. KBR has earned a reputation for delivering innovative solutions that not only drive efficiency but also promote sustainability across a variety of industries.

Throughout the episode, viewers gained an in-depth look at KBR's impactful projects that illustrate how the company leverages advanced technologies to develop sustainable infrastructure and solutions. KBR's dedication to engineering excellence shines through in their initiatives, from energy security, energy transition and sustainability to advanced consulting services that address complex challenges in modern business environments.

In her interview, Geetha Ramamoorthi, Managing Director of KBR India, highlighted the company's vision of sustainability, innovation, and shaping a greener future. She emphasized KBR's leadership in integrating sustainable practices, giving back to the community through educational and environmental initiatives, and fostering inclusivity to create a workplace where belonging takes center stage..

PathLock: Revolutionizing Digital Security

The third spotlight was on PathLock, a leader in cloud-based security solutions that has taken a proactive approach in protecting enterprises from the growing threats of cyber vulnerabilities. In an age where data breaches are increasingly common, PathLock is dedicated to securing sensitive financial and customer information, ensuring that businesses can operate efficiently without compromising security.

The episode delved into PathLock's innovative technology, which adapts to the evolving threat landscape, providing organizations with the tools they need to safeguard their digital assets. Viewers learned about PathLock's strategies in enhancing operational efficiency while prioritizing data integrity and compliance.

Piyush Pandey, CEO of PathLock, spoke about the crucial need for businesses to adopt a proactive stance towards cybersecurity. He shared various success stories that illustrated PathLock's commitment to maintaining customer trust through effective and adaptive security measures. The insights gained during his interview highlighted the critical role PathLock plays in ensuring business continuity amid increasing cyber threats.

GUS Education India: Transforming Educational Services Globally.

Finally, the episode showcased GUS Education India, a transformative leader in the educational services sector that provides world-class solutions to institutions and universities globally. GUS Education India is dedicated to reshaping the educational landscape, empowering universities with innovative strategies that emphasize real-world applications and industry relevance.

In the segment, representatives from GUS Education India illustrated their commitment to quality educational services. They shared the impact of their solutions showcasing how they collaborate with leading Universities and institutions to integrate advanced methodologies into their offerings.

Shashi Jaligama, Managing Director of GUS Education India, along with Nikhil Patwardhan, Senior Director, highlighted the importance of providing opportunities through GUS universities that prepare students for the competitive job market and the evolving needs of industries across the globe.

Dr. Abhay Kaushik Founder and Editor in Chief The Brand Story Said this episode of Limelight not only celebrated the remarkable journeys of TP-Link, KBR, PathLock, and GUS Education India but also highlighted their collective impact on their respective industries. Siddhesh Pathre Managing Partner, The Brand Story said viewers gained insights into the challenges these brands have faced, the innovative solutions they have implemented, and the leadership that drives their ongoing success. Through exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes insights, audiences discovered how these brands embody excellence and inspire future generations.

We extend our gratitude to everyone who tuned in to ET NOW on January 12th to celebrate these outstanding brands.

Visit: www.thebrandstory.co.in

