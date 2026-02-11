Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): Apple's upcoming international espionage drama 'Safe Houses' is lining up a formidable cast, with Ana de Armas and Jennifer Connelly in negotiations to headline the series.

The eight-episode thriller hails from Homeland creator Gideon Raff, who will serve as executive producer and showrunner, Deadline reported.

Based on Dan Fesperman's 2018 novel of the same name, 'Safe Houses' is set in the aftermath of the killing of a high-ranking CIA officer in Madrid. The story follows Sofia Jimenez, a fugitive agent accused of murder, and Ambassador Elizabeth Winthrop, the officer's widow, as they separately investigate the crime from opposing sides. As their inquiries unfold, both women uncover a far-reaching conspiracy with the potential to disrupt the global balance of power, as per Deadline.

If finalised, the project will mark de Armas' first major television series.

She was most recently seen in Lionsgate's 'Ballerina,' a spin-off of the John Wick franchise, opposite Keanu Reeves.

She has also joined J Blakeson's upcoming film 'Sweat.'

Connelly, meanwhile, would be returning to Apple TV+ after starring alongside Joel Edgerton in the sci-fi series 'Dark Matter.' On the film front, she was last seen in the blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

'Safe Houses' is a co-production between Apple Studios and global independent studio Wiip. Otto Bathurst, known for 'Peaky Blinders', is set to direct the opening block of episodes, with Raff directing several additional instalments.

As per Deadline, Raff will executive produce alongside Alexandra Milchan, with Paul Lee and David Flynn executive producing for Wiip. Sara Gonzalo will serve as producer, and author Dan Fesperman will act as consulting producer. (ANI)

