By Nikhil Dedha

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers in the Indian equity markets this week, making a total net investment of Rs 5,260 crore during the period from July 7 to July 11, according to data released by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

The data highlighted that FPIs were net buyers on all trading days of the week, signalling positive investor sentiment towards Indian markets. The highest net investment was recorded on Tuesday, with FPIs investing Rs 2,771 crore in equities on that single day.

With this week's inflows, the total net investment by foreign investors in the equity segment for the month of July has reached Rs 3,839 crore. This marks a recovery from the previous week, which had seen some selling activity by FPIs.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told ANI that FII activity is expected to remain subdued in the upcoming week as the market may see increased volatility due to ongoing uncertainty around US trade negotiations.

"President Donald Trump's plan to impose blanket tariffs of 15 per cent or 20 per cent on most trade partners adds to the cautiousness," he said.

Khemka added that investors will be closely watching key domestic macroeconomic indicators, including Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data.

Additionally, market participants will monitor the first quarter earnings and any updates related to the India-US trade deal.

Despite global uncertainties, India continues to attract foreign investments owing to a combination of supportive domestic policies and strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

In the previous month of June, FPIs had made a net investment of Rs 14,590 crore in the Indian equity segment. In May, foreign investors poured in Rs 19,860 crore, making it the best-performing month of the year so far in terms of FPI inflows.

However, earlier this year, FPIs had pulled out significant amounts from Indian equities. They sold stocks worth Rs 3,973 crore in March, while in January and February, they offloaded equities worth Rs 78,027 crore and Rs 34,574 crore, respectively. (ANI)

