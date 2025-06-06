SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 6: In a world where art forms often exist in silos, Fragrant Ragaz emerges as a pioneering experience that dissolves boundaries, inviting audiences to engage with Indian classical music through all five senses. This patented concept transforms the traditional listening experience into a multi-sensory journey, where ragas are not only heard but also seen, touched, tasted, and smelled.

The Visionaries Behind the Experience

At the helm of Fragrant Ragaz are two visionaries: Dr. Kaustuv Kanti Ganguli, a distinguished Hindustani classical vocalist and professor of music AI, and Mohanish Jaju, an innovator with a passion for sensory storytelling. Dr. Ganguli's deep understanding of ragas and their emotional nuances, combined with Jaju's expertise in creating immersive environments, culminates in an experience that redefines how audiences connect with music.

Their collaboration is not just a fusion of music and technology but a holistic approach to experiencing art. By integrating elements like aroma, texture, and taste, they aim to evoke the rasa--the emotional essence--of each raga, offering a profound connection that resonates on multiple sensory levels.

A Symphony of Senses

Fragrant Ragaz is structured as a journey through three distinct chambers, each meticulously designed to engage different senses:

1. The Aroma Chamber: Here, specific fragrances corresponding to particular ragas envelop the space, allowing participants to "smell" the mood and emotion of the music.

2. The Texture and Taste Chamber: Textures and flavors are curated to align with the raga's character, enabling attendees to "feel" and "taste" the music's essence.

3. The Visual and Auditory Chamber: A live concert featuring vocals, Sarangi, keyboard, and Tabla is enhanced with visual projections, creating a synesthetic experience where sight and sound converge.

This immersive walk culminates in a live performance, where the boundaries between performer and audience blur, and the raga is experienced as a living, breathing entity.

Collaborations That Elevate the Experience

The richness of Fragrant Ragaz is amplified by collaborations with experts in various sensory domains:

- Devendra Sugandhi, Aroma Partner: "Fragrance has the power to transport us to different emotional landscapes. By aligning specific scents with ragas, we create an olfactory pathway to the soul of the music."

- Chef Sarvesh, Food Partner: "Taste is deeply linked to memory and emotion. By pairing flavors with musical notes, we offer a palate that resonates with the raga's mood."

- Between-D-Notess, Music Partner: "Our goal is to create an immersive soundscape that triggers memory, not only complementing but also enhancing the multi-sensory elements, making raga a holistic experience."

A Patented Innovation

Fragrant Ragaz builds on patents in mapping musical versus fragrance notes, filed in the USA, UAE, and India, underscoring its uniqueness and the innovative approach to experiencing immersive music spaces. This recognition not only validates the concept but also sets a precedent for future explorations in multi-sensory art forms.

The Road Ahead

Following a successful showcase at the notable event at the G5A Foundation in Mumbai, Fragrant Ragaz is set to enchant audiences in Pune. Tickets are available through a secure Razorpay gateway, ensuring a seamless booking experience.

The event will feature a 30-minute guided walk with slots available from 4pm to 7:30pm, followed by the world's first immersive Raga Music live concert starting at 8:30pm.

As the world seeks deeper, more meaningful connections with art, Fragrant Ragaz stands as a testament to the boundless possibilities when tradition meets innovation.

For more information, visit - https://www.instagram.com/fragrantragaz.life

