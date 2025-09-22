PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Framatome inaugurated its India operations base in Navi Mumbai on September 17, in the presence of dignitaries from the French Embassy and Consulate, EDF and Framatome representatives. This milestone underscores the company's strategic commitment to strengthening its presence in India and supporting India's goal of 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

Also Read | 'Will Hindus Stop Eating Non-Vegetarian Food Because Someone Says So': Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticises Calls to Ban Sale of Meat During Navratri.

"Framatome has been present in India for years through local subsidiaries Jeumont Electric and Corys. We are delighted to expand our presence in the country as it embarks on a new phase of nuclear energy development," said Gregoire Ponchon, CEO of Framatome. "India offers a wealth of engineering talent and, to support our expansion, we plan to hire more skilled professionals, strengthening our team and capabilities in India and complementing our global strategy."

As a global leader with an extensive portfolio of recognized products, solutions and services, Framatome stands ready to support India's dynamic nuclear sector for the Long-Term Operations (LTO) of existing plants and new build programs, including SMR.

Also Read | First Day of Fall 2025 Wishes: Share Autumnal Equinox Greetings, Messages, HD Images, GIFs, Quotes and Wallpapers To Welcome the Autumn Season.

"Currently, we support Framatome's global projects by offering multi-disciplinary engineering capabilities in mechanical, process, electrical, and instrumentation & control domains," said Navnith Nair, CEO - Framatome India. "Beyond that, we are eager to collaborate with Indian utilities and partners, leverage our global expertise, and contribute to both existing plant life extensions and, in coordination with the EDF Group, new nuclear builds as the sector evolves."

India currently has 25 operable nuclear reactors with an installed capacity of almost 9 GW, generating around 3% of the country's electricity. In addition, to advance its clean energy and decarbonization, India has a pipeline of around 13 GW of nuclear projects under various stages of construction that will increase India's installed nuclear capacity to over 22 GW.

About Framatome :

Framatome is an international leader in nuclear energy recognized for its innovative, digital and value-added solutions for the global nuclear fleet. With worldwide expertise and a proven track record for reliability and performance, the company designs, services and installs components, fuel, and instrumentation and control systems for nuclear power plants. Its more than 20,000 employees work every day to help Framatome's customers supply ever cleaner, safer and more economical low-carbon energy.

Visit us at : www.framatome.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Framatome is owned by the EDF Group (80.5%) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI - 19.5%).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)