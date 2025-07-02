PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (BSE - FREDUN | 539730), a diversified global healthcare company, Fredun Retail Private Limited (FRPL), has taken a significant step toward expanding its consumer-centric portfolio with the acquisition of a controlling interest in One Pet Stop Private Limited. The transaction was executed through wholly owned subsidiary, Fredun Retail Private Limited (FRPL). This acquisition marks FPL's formal entry into the organized pet care services market and aligns with its long-term vision of becoming a holistic healthcare provider across human and animal wellness domains.

Also Read | Starlink Launched in Sri Lanka: Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches Satellite Internet Services After Bangladesh and Bhutan, Coming in India Soon.

Booming Market Opportunity

India's pet care market is experiencing exponential growth, projected to reach USD 1.87 billion (INR 149.6 billion) by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.1%. The pet dog population alone is expected to increase from 21.4 million in 2019 to 51.5 million by 2028, reflecting a rising trend of nuclear families, urbanization, and delayed parenthood. With increased pet ownership and accessibility to grooming and health services, India is fast emerging as a high-growth pet care economy. (Source: Mordor Intelligence)

Also Read | Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

Access to a Loyal and Growing Consumer Ecosystem

With this acquisition, Fredun gains access to a loyal and recurring customer base of over 4,000 pet owners, reflecting One Pet Stop's established brand equity and trust in the pet care space. One Pet Shop has built a consumer-first business model focused on personalized service, reliability, and convenience. Its user-friendly mobile app allows pet owners to book pet grooming services, track appointments, and receive timely healthcare reminders, thereby fostering long-term customer engagement.

Tech-Enabled, At-Home Grooming Model with Health Insights

One Pet Stop's operations are built around convenience and care. Its fleet of temperature-controlled grooming vans ensures pets are groomed at the owner's doorstep without the stress of travel or long waiting times. All services are delivered by PPGAI-certified grooming professionals trained in hygiene and safety protocols. In addition to grooming, the platform serves as a pet health management tool, offering features such as:

* Vaccination and deworming reminders

* Checkup-based physical development tracking

* Real-time updates via app integration

Premium Partnerships and Sanitation Standards

One Pet Stop has partnered with reputed brands such as Dyson and Tropiclean, reinforcing its commitment to quality care. These collaborations enhance service delivery by ensuring optimal skin and coat care while maintaining industry-leading sanitation standards.

Synergies with Fredun's Freossi Brand and Future Expansion

The acquisition creates strong synergies with Fredun's Freossi brand, which offers a premium range of pet grooming products. By combining One Pet Stop's B2C service delivery model with Fredun's manufacturing capabilities and pan-India distribution network, the Group is poised to expand aggressively across high-consumption zones, particularly within the MMRDA region and other major urban markets.

Commenting on the Development, Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said, "This acquisition marks a significant step in Fredun's vision to become a holistic healthcare provider across both human and animal wellness. Founded on the principles of innovation, trust, and accessibility, we have continuously expanded our offerings--from pharmaceuticals to nutraceuticals and animal healthcare.

With One Pet Stop, we are now integrating a tech-enabled, service-driven platform that brings us closer to end consumers in the fast-growing pet care segment. Their strong customer base, commitment to quality, and digital-first approach complement our product capabilities and distribution network. Together, we aim to redefine convenience and care for pet owners across urban India. This deal helps us enter the fast-growing pet care market in India and supports our efforts to achieve the company's growth targets."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)