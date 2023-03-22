New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/HTDS): French essence is one of the leading brands in the fragrance industry. It is a luxury lifestyle and fragrance brand that specializes in providing high-quality perfumes, deodorants and bath & body products manufactured carefully with fine ingredients sourced from France and crafted to perfection by the French masters along with special customizations making it suitable for the Indian skin type.

With the aim of refreshing the brand's personality in the market, as a part of a long-term branding strategy, French Essence has updated its existing logo with a new design. Through this sleek and modern look, the brand aims to create a bolder and more confident image in the fragrance market.

The new logo retains the brand's initials, "FE" but in an inverted manner. This unique style of designing had added a hint of differentiation in terms of what sets the brand apart. The logo also consists of the Eiffel tower on the top, which highlights the true essence and the inspiration taken from the French. Featured with a more defined color palette, this new logo is launched in 3 different colors i.e., black, white and special gold, making it pop out even more gracefully on the products.

The brand has grabbed the perfect opportunity and has collaborated with one of the 5 franchises participating in the Women's T20 League. This will not only amplify the brand but also its aim and approach to bring its new logo in the public eye. French Essence is the official fragrance partner of the UP Warriorz team. This team consists of talented and dedicated players with an Australian cricketer Alyssa Haley as the captain. The players have exceptional skills and teamwork and display the same on the field with the utmost dedication. We are proud to support them in their journey towards success, says Dr Nidhi Gupta, Director, French Essence.

The brand's logo can be seen on the jersey of the team. This not only represents the brand's broader approach towards a rebranding strategy, but also the brand's goal to create a more cohesive and consistent visual identity in the market that reflects its values, mission, and personality. By collaborating with the sports team, the brand taps on the boldness and the confidence factor that fragrances add to your personality.

Sports teams tend to have a pretty intense workout routine, hours of warm-up, net practices and, finally, the matches, hence, fragrances by French Essence become their perfect partner as these fragrances last for 7-8 hours which keeps the players refreshed all day long and help them with an efficient training session and a dedicated performance during the match.

Dr Nidhi Gupta, Director, French Essence said, "We are thrilled to be a part of this journey with the UP Warriorz. We believe that sports is a powerful tool for building confidence, promoting teamwork, and developing leadership skills. With this collaboration and our new logo release, we aim to impart a message about how a good fragrance adds up to your personality.

Paired up with the sponsorship, the new logo will not only enhance the brand's personality but will also have a positive effect on the brand's image in the market.

In conclusion, French Essence's new logo is a significant step in the brand's rebranding strategy, representing its commitment to staying relevant and innovative in a rapidly evolving market. The new logo reflects the brand's French inspiration, values, and personality, while being modern and appealing to today's consumers. With the launch of its new logo, French Essence is poised to continue its growth and success in the luxury lifestyle and fragrance market.

