Shanaya Kapoor is yet to enter Bollywood but if Gen Z is to believe, she's a style icon already. Thanks to her glamorous photoshoots and recent attendance at several public events, Kapoor is already a name that every designer wants to be associated with. She's already the face of an apparel brand and we think it's only wise that they have her on board. One look at Kapoor's Instagram account and you're convinced that she knows her way around fashion. Shanaya Kapoor's Winter Fashion Game Is On Point; Check Out Pics From Her Paris Vacay.

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's darling daughter has a strong team of stylists having her back. That explains how Shanaya always manages to find a place in our best-dressed list. We are personally eyeing her chic dresses that are perfect for our date nights. From a sultry red slip dress to a classic polka dot printed midi dress, Shanaya has a variety to offer when it comes to her wardrobe and it's only wise that we seek some inspiration from it. Shanaya Kapoor Shares Sexy Bikini Shots and Cool Glimpses From Her Maldives Vacay (View Pics).

And while we are at it, let us share the list of our favourites with y'all.

Little Hot Black Dress

If You Like Being Girly

The Perfect SoBo Girl Look

Miss Cool in Blue

Sexy AF

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to mark her debut with Karan Johar's production, Bedhadak. The movie will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and will also star Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

