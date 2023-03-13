New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/SRV): In a remarkable achievement, a tenth-grade student from Mumbai has written a bestselling book on Java programming. Hitarth Mahajan's book "ICSE Computer Applications in Java Step-By-Step" has become a national bestseller on Amazon, reaching the top of the charts in multiple categories on Amazon's Kindle store in less than a week of its launch.

The aim of this book is to assist students in preparing for Indian Certificate in Secondary Education (ICSE) computer applications exams by utilizing a programming pedagogy that provides extensive practice. The book's conversational and easy language creates a positive and enjoyable learning experience for students studying computer applications in Java. The book strictly adheres to the ICSE 2023 syllabus provided by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations and is immensely beneficial for students who are preparing for ICSE board exams.

Also Read | Oscars 2023 Worst Dressed: Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh & Others Who Didn’t Get it Right!.

This new and refreshing textbook offers readers a range of programming strategies, a Java coding guide, and an extensive collection of previous year's ICSE questions, making it one of the most comprehensive resources available on the subject. The book's companion website (www.icsejava.in) offers solutions to problems given in the book, additional study material, interesting videos, and relevant articles.

As an ICSE student and skilled programmer himself, the author identified a gap in the market for a new book on ICSE Computer Applications. He noticed that many of the popular textbooks focusing on the ICSE Computer Applications curriculum lacked adequate practice questions and a practical problem-solving approach, which prompted him to write this book. No wonder the book has become an instant hit among students and educators alike.

Also Read | Bangladesh Clinch Historic Series Victory Over Reigning T20 World Cup Champions England.

Each year more than 2.3 lakh candidates from over 2,500 schools across the country and abroad appear for the ICSE board exam. Computer Applications is a Group-III elective in the ICSE curriculum and is a popular subject among students in which they strive to score 100% marks. As the ICSE board exam on Computer Applications is scheduled to take place on 23rd March this year, the publication of this book has been timed perfectly for students who are preparing to appear for the exam.

The book has received rave reviews from students, educators, and programming experts, with many praising it for its clear and concise writing style, as well as its actionable programming tips. "The book is full of knowledge and the concepts of Java programming language are explained by the author very deeply", said one reader. "The most comprehensive book on Java for ICSE. It has an updated question bank.", said another reader in his Amazon review.

The success of the book has taken Hitarth by surprise. "I never expected the book to do so well," he said. "I'm thrilled that so many students are finding it helpful." The author credits the book's success to the power of word-of-mouth marketing. "I have been amazed by how many readers have recommended the book to their friends and family," he said. "It is really gratifying to know that my work is having an impact."

The success of the book is a testament to the growing popularity of computer books in India focused on enhancing the learning of K-12 students, particularly in the digital age. The computer programming learning market for K-12 students in India is experiencing rapid growth, as more and more parents and educators recognize the importance of teaching coding and programming skills to young learners.

The Indian education system has undergone significant reforms in recent years, with a greater emphasis being placed on STEM education. As a result, there has been an increased focus on programming and coding in schools across the country, leading to a greater demand for programming books that align with the curriculum.

With the rise in demand for K-12 programming books in India and the rise of successful young coders as role models, computer programming book authors like Hitarth have been able to reach a wider audience than ever before.

According to the author, one of the factors contributing to the success of the book is its availability in e-book format, which makes it more affordable and accessible to a broader audience.

Hitarth, a student of Smt. RSB Arya Vidya Mandir Juhu in Mumbai, is not only an expert in several programming languages like Python, C++, and Java and winner of several coding contests, but also volunteers as an online programming instructor and has catalyzed computer literacy of hundreds of underprivileged students across India. He has drawn on his years of experience in learning and teaching computer science to create a book that is both inspiring and practical.

The book is available on Amazon's Kindle store in 12 countries, and Hitarth is already working on his second book. "I am excited to see where this journey takes me," he said. "I feel like I am just getting started."

To buy the book, please visit https://amzn.to/3JbwEdw.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)