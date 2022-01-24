Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI/TMT): SecureThings AI, a USA based leading Automotive Cybersecurity product company, has been recognised and lauded with the 2020 Technology Innovation Leadership Award by a prominent American business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

SecureThings.ai (https://www.securethings.ai), founded in late 2017, provides a machine-learning based real-time cyber security solution for connected vehicles. SecureThings.ai team has rich experience in cyber security and domains concerning Automotive. They are an advanced and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions. They are revolutionizing the automotive industry with its innovative solutions and in terms of quality of service.

Also Read | SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of SCEB vs HFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

SecureThings.ai experts help automotive manufacturers understand the potential risks and vulnerabilities around their products by assessing the life-cycle of automotive production. With recommendations and best practices provided by them, automotive manufacturers have built security from the very early stage of the development of Automotive Grade Products.

Based on its recent analysis of the Indian automotive cybersecurity solutions market, Frost & Sullivan laudedSecureThings.ai for addressing connected-vehicle cybersecurity challenges through continuous vehicle monitoring and disruptive solutions. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Also Read | National Girl Child Day 2022: 29 Children Conferred Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar This Year, Check Full List.

"SecureThings.ai offers comprehensive and customized protection solutions for real-time in-vehicle, network, and in-vehicle network use cases," said Kaushik Madhavan, Vice President - Mobility at Frost & Sullivan. "Real-time in-vehicle protection provides three security layers to protect a vehicle from various attacks. The first layer secures physical and remote interfaces from any unwanted code entering into the automobile's systems. The second layer delivers protection from memory-based attacks, such as memory corruption and buffer overflow attacks. The final layer protects the entire vehicle network by leveraging machine learning software, ensuring security by identifying threats through real-time intelligence."

"SecureThings.ai's protection solution design incorporates deterministic and machine learning approaches that help customers achieve significant improvements in their cyber defense ratings," noted Madhavan. "Leveraging its industry-leading technologies; advanced research labs; and a cost-effective, customized solution, SecureThings.ai aims to incorporate innovative products and services in its portfolio in the coming years."

Vishal Bajpai, CoFounder and CEO at SecureThings.ai said, "We are delighted to announce that SecureThings.ai has been recognised by Frost & Sullivan for our leadership in effectively addressing Cybersecurity challenges for the Automotive manufacturers as they bring their connected features to the market; making the vehicles Cybersafe for the current and future cyber threats."

SecureThings.ai has entrenched itself in the market by providing OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and mobility service providers with exclusive services, such as cybersecurity assessment, penetration testing, and ethical hacking.

The company's research and advisory team searches and monitors risk-prone cars and devices to identify new exploits and zero-day vulnerability. SecureThings.ai's research lab employs a talented pool of industry experts in enterprise cybersecurity, in-vehicle security, machine learning, and hardware security to recommend best practices in rolling out robotic cybersecurity measures to alleviate risks.

SecureThings AI was also recognised by CIOReview in 2019 as '20 Most Promising Cybersecurity Solutions Provider'.

This story is provided by TMT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TMT)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)