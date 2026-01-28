PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: The FSM x GSG Band-It 2025 Grand Finale, India's largest inter-school performing arts competition, concluded on an unforgettable note--celebrating not just exceptional young talent, but the passion, discipline, and dreams of thousands of student performers across the country. Organised by Furtados School of Music (FSM) in collaboration with Global Schools Group (GSG), the finale marked the culmination of a remarkable nationwide journey that brought together young artists who dared to express, perform, and shine on a national stage.

Now in its 9th edition, Band-It has grown into far more than a competition. It has become a meaningful platform where students experience the joy of performance, the confidence that comes with being seen and heard, and the pride of representing their schools and cities. Over the years, more than 20,000 students from across India have been a part of this journey--each performance adding to a larger story of growth, creativity, and self-belief.

The grand finale was elevated by a distinguished panel of judges and celebrated artists, including renowned choreographer Terence Lewis and popular independent music act SANAM, who brought with them not only expertise but genuine encouragement for the next generation of performers. Adding to the magic of the evening, legendary playback singer Shaan made a special appearance, captivating the audience with a live performance alongside Terence Lewis and transforming the finale into a heartfelt celebration of live artistry and shared emotion.

Students competed across categories including Solo Singing, Solo Instrument, Solo & Group Dance, Speech & Drama, Choirs, and Bands. Every performance reflected hours of preparation, dedication, and courage--young performers stepping onto the stage with confidence, vulnerability, and pride. Beyond scores and rankings, participants received thoughtful feedback from experienced jury members, reinforcing Band-It's belief that learning, growth, and experience matter just as much as winning.

From cities and schools across the country, students came together with countless hours of rehearsal, courage, and belief, turning Band-It into a stage where India's young talent stood united by passion and hard work.

The competition witnessed outstanding performances from across the country, truly reflecting India's cultural and creative diversity. In the Band category, CS Howlers from CS Academy, Chennai emerged as winners, followed by GIIS Rappers from GIIS Hadapsar, Pune as runners-up, and Rhythmators from Mumbai as second runners-up. The Group Dance category saw Nritya Dhara from Glendale Academy, Hyderabad claim top honours, with Dancing Dynasty from Vikasa World School, Madurai finishing as runners-up. In Group Speech & Drama, Vibyo Stars from Vibgyor School, Pune stood out with a powerful winning performance. With participation from schools across multiple geographical regions, Band-It 2025 stood as a true reflection of India's collective young talent.

Reflecting on the experience, members of the jury shared their admiration for the scale and quality of the performances.

"We are experiencing something like this after 20 years, and the fact that music has evolved so much, we were excited to see the talent."SANAM, Music Jury, Band-It 2025

"I want to congratulate Furtados school of music and Global School's Group for bringing such a great concept and a competition that has a pan-India presence, you get to see talent from all across the country and truly understand the level of excellence students are achieving today."Terence Lewis, Dance Jury, Band-It 2025

Band-It 2025 was supported by FSM's parent brand, Furtados, whose 160+ year legacy in music education and musical instruments continues to shape and strengthen India's music ecosystem. As the curtains closed on yet another successful edition, the FSM x GSG Band-It 2025 Grand Finale reaffirmed its place as a platform where young performers don't just compete--but discover confidence, build memories, and take their first steps towards a lifelong relationship with the performing arts.

